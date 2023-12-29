Did What If...? Season 2 Just Fix a Confusing Secret Wars Plothole?

What If…? Season 2 might have just fixed a confusing Secret Wars pothole. During this weeks Hela episode, the watcher calls the nine realms of the MCU The World's Tree. For fans that have been paying attention during Loki, they'll remember Tom Hiddleston's transformation into the new God of Stories for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the more pedantic fans pointed out that the nine realms and Yggdrasil already existed inside of the MCU. However the Loki change probably retcons the existence of all of these realms and the tree like structure into an eventuality of Kang the Conqueror's plan to end the multiversal war threatening our, and every, universe.

This kind of tidying is the attention to detail that a lot of marvel fans have been clamoring for over the course of phases four and five. Add The Multiverse Saga continues on a lot of viewers are hoping that Marvel does a better job crossing their T's and dotting their I's moving forward. The What If…? team seems to know about the devastating conclusion of the Loki Disney+ series and maybe some of the stuff coming in the in the next couple of months. Sad as it is, we might not be seeing Tom Hiddleston's fan favorite for a while. Luckily, This Disney+ series made to sneak in a little Loki for us on the way out. In the sacred timeline the moment that the heroes realize that Loki is holding everything together should be a really wild scene for everyone involved.

Loki Becomes The World's Tree

Loki being The World's Tree was a massive development at the end of that Disney+ series. ComicBook.com spoke to to Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson about that heartbreaking finale. Now, Loki is the God of Stories. But, that transformation came at a tremendous sacrifice. MCU fans all over eagerly await his return on-screen.

Moorehead began, "One of the early days discussions about how we were going to be treating the entire final episode, especially the last half of the final episode, was we were actually looking at the Wikipedia for Loki — not the comic book character, but the actual [Norse] god, and he was the God of Stories."

"It was just a little note somewhere, and we really, really latched onto that," Moorhead added. "So we feel like somebody who is the God of Mischief, [who] is the God of Chaos and Trickery and all of that, has transformed into — I wouldn't even say the God of Time. I would say he's the God of Everyone's Story, and he's a librarian that protects it and allows it to flourish."

Find Out How Loki Became A Tree

