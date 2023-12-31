How What If...? Season 2 Sets Up Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is barreling towards Avengers: Secret Wars, the culmination of the franchise's Multiverse Saga. Few projects in the MCU have had as much to do with the multiverse as Marvel's What If...?, which just took viewers on an episodic journey around the multiverse. Even though the series is animated, one might think it ends up having a lot to do with Secret Wars, especially when you look at the show's lead character.

Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter was the star of What If...? Season Two, featured as the primary protagonist throughout the show's nine episodes. Given how Atwell is a fan-favorite amongst those who tune into MCU films and shows, combined with the fact her character is one that arguably knows more about the mutliverse than even Doctor Strange, it stands to reason the character could very well appear in live-action during the events of Secret Wars.

After all, Atwell herself has said she likes that version of the character more than the one that ended up appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I felt like I had much more to do in the What If...? animation series. Any actor will tell you to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun. You're focused on the voices," Atwell told Happy Sad Confused. "I love that in that, they've been able to give her more to do as Captain Carter. Captain Britain. It felt like a frustrating moment in Strange. She had less to do than what she did before she had the shield."

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

The first two seasons of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+.