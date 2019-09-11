Fan Creates an Amazing The Dark Crystal Inspired Pie You Have to See to Believe

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance isn’t just an epic fantasy story. It’s also an epic feast for the eyes as the lush, incredible world of Thra comes to life with its vulture-like Skeksis and elf-like Gelfling and more. One fan, however, wasn’t satisfied with just a feast for the eyes. They created an actual edible piece of fan art in the form of an amazing pie that really has to be seen to be believed.

Over in Reddit’s r/food community, user “ThePieous” posted a cherry pie they made as an homage to The Dark Crystal featuring a Skeksis (The Chamberlain) made out of pastry and a Gelfling done in modeling chocolate. The result is an incredibly realistic masterpiece that is (almost) too good to eat. Check it out below.

We told you it was almost too good to eat and, really, the incredible detail in this work of pie art is even more fitting when you consider that an incredible amount of detail also went into the creation of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. All of the creatures in the Netflix prequel series are, in fact, puppets, something that director and executive producer Louis Leterrier spoke about in a video featurette released at San Diego Comic-Con about the creation of the series.

“The idea is you watch the show and you forget you’re watching puppets,” director and executive producer Louis Leterrier said in the video.

And when fans are watching the series, they really will be seeing puppets. While CGI is used to enhance things, the characters themselves are not digital. They’re actually carefully crafted puppets, something Leterrier said made the project the most complicated of his career.

“It was always puppets, thanks to Netflix,” Leterrier explained, noting that do to the challenges, “every shot is the most complicated shot of my career.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance prequel series follows the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis’ rise to power. Film director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me) is bringing the 10-episode series to life for Netflix.

You can check out a short synopsis for the series below.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is now streaming on Netflix.