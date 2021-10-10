Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Share Adorable Story of the First Time They Met

Back in August, Dave Bautista wrote on Twitter that he wanted to make “a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie” with Jason Momoa. The two stars have already appeared together on the Apple TV+ series, See, and will soon be seen in the highly-anticipated Dune movie. Less than a week after Bautista decided to throw the buddy cop idea “out into the atmosphere,” Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show to talk about his upcoming projects and when James Corden brought up Bautista’s tweet, Momoa explained that they’re currently working on putting the whole thing together. This week, both stars appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and revealed the story of how they met.

When Meyers asked where the actors first met, Momoa replied, “Comic-Con.” The actor added, “We both geeked out on each other at Comic-Con.” Meyers asked if they met in public, joking that it would be “worth the price of admission” for fans who got to witness it. Bautista replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know. It was kind of a behind-the-curtain thing, but there was a few people around, for sure.” You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jason Momoa and @davebautista geeked out on each other when they first met at a convention. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/zxy0VJVWTN — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 9, 2021

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa spoke more about how the buddy cop idea came together.

“It’s amazing — you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something [to make it happen],” Momoa shared with a laugh. “And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won’t stop ringing. So, it’s safe to say that one is happening.”

“He did text me first, which is how respectful he is,” Momoa added. “I was like, ‘Hell yes. Tell me where to sign, I’m in.’ And then it turns out he just tweeted it right after getting my approval. And then it went viral. You’re like, ‘All right, well, it’s that easy. Let’s do it, buddy.’”

“I’m hoping when I’m Bautista’s age I can still do what he does,” Momoa continued. (Bautista is 52.) “He’s one of those big guys that can move and fight really well. I have a lot of respect for him and Dwayne [Johnson] because doing that kind of wrestling is a lot of tear on your body for a long time. I know I feel it, and I’m 42. And those guys are still badasses.”

Dune opens in theaters and hits HBO Max on October 22nd.