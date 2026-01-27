Dave Bautista & Jason Momoa’s New Prime Video Movie Debuts to Surprising RT Score That Snaps Two Streaks

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have both appeared in their fair share of major blockbusters, including multiple comic book adaptations. They typically are among the highlights of whatever film they’re in, winning audiences over with their screen presence, action chops, and strong comedic timing. Even when the movie itself isn’t a critical darling, viewers are entertained by the actors’ performances, which is why Prime Video’s new action film The Wrecking Crew was worth keeping an eye on. The movie brings the two charismatic stars together for a fun romp, and fortunately, it seems to have gone over well with critics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, The Wrecking Crew has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 85% with 13 reviews submitted. This is notable for a couple of reasons. For starters, direct-to-streaming action movies typically receive mixed reviews, so The Wrecking Crew looks to be a cut above its peers. Additionally, it ends unfortunate Rotten Tomatoes streaks for the two leading men. The past few films both had appeared in have rotten critics scores on the aggregator.

Actor Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Bautista In the Lost Lands 24% Bautista Trap House 52% Momoa Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 33% Momoa In the Hand of Dante 43% Momoa A Minecraft Movie 48%

What Critics Are Saying About The Wrecking Crew

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

There’s no critics consensus for The Wrecking Crew available yet, but skimming over the published reviews gives people a general overview of the film’s pros and cons. While the screenplay is fairly formulaic, the chemistry between Bautista and Momoa make up for any storytelling deficiencies, injecting a sense of excitement and energy into the movie. The two make for a strong pair of action film leads, playing off each other well to create a fun buddy cop dynamic. In the film, Momoa and Bautista play two half-brothers who try to solve their father’s murder, and it’s apparently easy to buy them as siblings.

The reviews that skew more negatively take issue with The Wrecking Crew retreading too much familiar ground in this genre, though for the most part, people seem to be enjoying the film. The Wrecking Crew may not go down as the next great action classic, but it seems like it’s a fine way to spend a couple of hours when scrolling through Prime for something to watch. Compared to some of the streamer’s other original action movies (like the Alan Ritchson vehicle Playdate), The Wrecking Crew is a marked improvement, and it should find an audience on streaming. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it at the top of Prime’s charts once it starts streaming.

Admittedly, 13 reviews is not a large sample size, even for a direct-to-streaming movie. As a comparison, Playdate has 31 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s only a fraction of what theatrically released films get, but it’s a sign that there could be more Wrecking Crew reviews on the way once more people get an opportunity to watch the movie. It will be interesting to see if The Wrecking Crew‘s score fluctuates in one direction or the other after any additional reviews come in. It’s unlikely there will be too drastic of a shift, however, since the initial wave of reviews is typically indicative of where the general consensus will land.

Hopefully, The Wrecking Crew is the start of a new streak for Momoa and Bautista. The former has a huge year ahead of him, with high-profile titles like Supergirl, Street Fighter, and Dune: Part Three on deck. Bautista has a voice-over role in the animated film The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, which premieres on Paramount+ in October. For a variety of reasons, all of these films are important productions and have the potentially to reach a wide audience, so ideally, they will all be well-received and make the actors’ recent rotten streaks a blip on the radar.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!