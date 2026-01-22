Jason Momoa Drops Major Hint About Street Fighter’s Blanka (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa has teamed up with Dave Bautista for an action-packed adventure known as The Wrecking Crew, and the trailers have teased several epic sequences throughout the film. Momoa isn’t stopping there though, as he will be bringing two classic franchise characters to life later in the year with Supergirl’s Lobo and Street Fighter’s Blanka. Both characters required major transformations, and during a new interview with ComicBook, Momoa dropped a major hint about Blanka specifically.

Lobo and Blanka are both larger-than-life characters, and both were always going to require some level of makeup and prosthetics to bring to life. During our interview, Momoa was asked if he spends more time in the makeup chair with Lobo or Blanka, and Momoa said, “Oh well, it definitely be Lobo. Yeah…I don’t know… I was covered everywhere.”

That would suggest that while Lobo is head-to-toe makeup, Blanka is likely more CGI, especially if there was that drastic a difference between the two. It also could mean that Momoa didn’t have to get painted green on the set for Blanka, though just because things were added with CGI also doesn’t mean he wasn’t in character makeup on the set either.

Jason Momoa Wants To Make More Wrecking Crew Movies

Before the big tournament begins, Momoa is excited for The Wrecking Crew to hit Prime Video, and at least from the trailers, the film seems to have been immensely fun to make. When the topic of possible ideas for sequels came up, Momoa quickly revealed he was all in on making more a reality.

“I personally, it’s one of my favorite movies I’ve made. I’m still laughing at stupid stuff that I do in it, and I’m excited for people to see it because I think it’s just, it’s a really good movie where you just laugh. It’s a great action and it’s just simple and fun,” Momoa said.

“It’s a kickback to all the movies that I love, so I mean I love Die Hard, I love Lethal Weapon. Is it anything like those? No, but it just has that Tango & Cash feel which I just, I mean I love those movies… I enjoyed those movies and, you know, we’ll see if people like it,” Momoa said. “If they do, for this new generation, they may not like it and then maybe not, but I definitely have ideas for the next.”

The Wrecking Crew launches on Prime Video on January 28.

