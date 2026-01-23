Jason Momoa’s Lobo Officially Revealed by DC Studios (And He’s Perfect)

DC’s next big screen feature will shift Supergirl into the spotlight, and along with it, one of DC’s most popular Supergirl stories in Woman of Tomorrow. When it finally arrives later this year, the film will also feature the DCU debut of Jason Momoa’s bounty hunter Lobo, and while we got a brief glimpse of him in the first Supergirl trailer, he has now made his grand entrance with brand new footage, and he’s already perfect.

James Gunn shared the new footage of Momoa’s Lobo on Bluesky, and it begins with Momoa coming out of the trailer on set. When he’s asked if he has any comments on playing Lobo, Momoa says “finally”, and then we shift to the movie footage, which shows Lobo riding in on his spacehog with chain in hand. Then we see Lobo pull out a cigar and laugh as the footage ends, and you can check it out for yourself in the video below.

As mentioned above, the footage gives us an up-close look at the Spacehog, and while there have been a variety of interpretations of Lobo’s bike over the years, this version feels like it captures the quintessential elements. The high handlebars and the fire erupting from the engines are all on point, and this one even features a little extra fire for style and effect.

Lobo Was Actually Originally Featured in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

It’s no secret that Momoa has wanted to play the character of Lobo for some time, and after Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC franchise, Momoa was already showing interest in finally making that happen. In the Woman of Tomorrow story, Lobo isn’t actually involved, so many assumed this was done just to get Momoa’s Lobo onscreen, but in actuality, the character was at one point going to be featured in the comic.

Writer Tom King has said that Lobo was in some of the original drafts of the story, but they ultimately didn’t use him. Now Lobo is making his way into the film version, but Gunn previously revealed that they aren’t just doing what was originally planned for the comic.

“The truth is that Woman of Tomorrow in the comics is very much, it’s a bunch of little stories, and we needed to create one throughline, one three-act story, more traditional story,” Gunn said. “So Lobo helps us to do that. It’s not an amalgamation of him and Krem. He’s a totally separate character. He’s himself. I love Lobo. I always thought he was a great character to adapt. I think he’s maybe, in some ways, the biggest comic book character that’s never been in a film. So I think it was a cool thing to do.”

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

