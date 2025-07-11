This Overlooked David Corenswet Movie Should Be On Your Watchlist (After Superman)

David Corenswet has immediately blown up to A-list status with his role as Clark Kent in Superman. Earning rave reviews from both critics and audiences, we are bound to see more of him in future movies. While Superman is one of Corenswet’s first leading roles, he has appeared in numerous others as a supporting actor. Films like Twisters and Pearl have shown that he has range and knows how to pick good projects, but there’s one recent project of his that has flown completely under the radar. 2024’s The Greatest Hits is not only a testament to Corenswet’s acting ability, but it’s a compelling drama that uses music as a catalyst to resolve trauma.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premiering at the SXSW Film Festival, the film is a solid grief drama with compelling performances and an astounding use of music that should be on your watchlist.

Music-Based Movies Always Hit the Right Beats

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Movies driven by the power of music always leave a massive impact. Films like Baby Driver and Sinners use music to drive and enhance the story, and they are all the better for it. The Greatest Hits is another example of this, as the lead protagonist uses music as a way to confront her grief. Although the film uses music as a physical metaphor, the way the film utilizes it can also be interpreted as spiritual since the lyrics and instrumentals of the songs drive empathy to the characters while helping them figure out how to move forward. Not many films have used music in this method, and the film is all the better for it.

The film also takes a stance on music preservation. The characters own countless different records, which not only represent their love of music but also express the way they preserve their memories. By having a music collection, the characters are holding on to their memories and experiences they have shared with other people, as the characters use music to interpret life. Not only is this an excellent way to tell a story, but it also spreads the message that preserving physical media is important.

Having a film so centered around music brings a hard task for the editor, but thankfully, the editing is one of the strongest aspects of the film. Not only is the film’s melancholic pacing perfect for the grief drama, but the way the film integrates music is perfectly executed. With a mix of diegetic and non-diegetic music, The Greatest Hits successfully conveys its message due to the standout editing.

The Performances Are Incredible

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

David Corenswet plays the good-guy so well, which makes it understandable why he was cast as Superman. While he provided a ton of heart to the film, the true standout is Lucy Boynton. Although she is mostly reserved in the film, her facial expressions speak loudly, contributing to many of the film’s most emotional moments. She inherits trauma is the most realistic depiction seen in a film in years. While her character sometimes makes irrational decisions, her committed performance makes you supportive of any decision she makes.

Not every time travel film can be as perfectly constructed as Back to the Future, but The Greatest Hits does a commendable job. Instead of the physical character being transported back in time, the film uses only the consciousness, which makes for fewer plot holes. The film also avoids the multiversal aspects that can come with time travel, which is refreshing in an era where so many films are centered around the multiverse. It may not explain how she can time travel, but for a film focused on character development, a logical explanation is far from necessary.

The Greatest Hits isn’t exactly perfect, however. Although the emotional beats are executed brilliantly, the way the film wraps up leaves more to be desired. Instead of the protagonist coming to terms with her trauma, she attempts to forget that her trauma even happened. Even though she moved on from her trauma in a sense, it could have been executed a lot better.

Despite some issues, The Greatest Hits is still a good, melancholic drama with competent filmmaking and an incredible storyline. Taking inspiration from films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the film uses music as a way to combat memories in an emotional and satisfying manner. It may not have been a smashing streaming hit, but it is well worth your time due to the empathetic and standout storytelling.

The Greatest Hits is available to watch on Hulu.