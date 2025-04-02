James Gunn Had One Condition for Casting David Corenswet as Superman

Superman director James Gunn reveals the one condition he had before offering David Corenswet the titular role. In a profile on the actor in Time, Gunn explained his thought process during casting and elaborated on what makes Corenswet the right fit for the part. Discussing a couple of his other leading men, Chris Pratt and John Cena, Gunn emphasized the importance of treating “everyone with kindness and respect.” Corenswet would not have been cast as Superman unless he was going to follow suit in that regard. Gunn also shed light on Corenswet’s personality and how it makes him the ideal choice for the role.

“I’ve seen sets that cater to an actor or director’s ego and that’s just not something that would happen with David,” Gunn said. “He is Superman, even in his nerdiness. He listens to old jazz standards. Like that’s what he listens to, just as normal procedure. Like Superman, he’s a simple man in complicated times.”

Gunn has been very complimentary of his star in the build up to Superman‘s release this July. He previously compared Corenswet to Christopher Reeve, saying Corenswet is a “rigorous actor” who pushed Gunn to make the best film possible. He also drew from his experience of casting Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy when he decided Corenswet should be the next big-screen Superman, underscoring the importance of simply finding the best actor for the role.

Warner Bros. is about to kick off a major marketing push for Superman. An extended preview of the film will be attached to screenings of A Minecraft Movie, which opens on April 4th. The studio also showcased Superman during its panel at this year’s CinemaCon.

Gunn has always had a very keen eye for casting, so if his track record is anything to go by, Corenswet will prove to be an excellent choice for Superman. The character is well-known for having a strong set of values, including kindness and compassion. Based on Gunn’s comments, it sounds like Corenswet embodies those traits even when he isn’t acting. Gunn’s desire to make sure everyone is treated properly on his set is very understandable. An actor who becomes difficult to work with can threaten to derail the production and negatively impact crew morale. Corenswet being a beacon of light whether he’s on or off camera is a great sign for Superman‘s prospects.

Hopefully, audiences share Gunn’s feelings about Corenswet when Superman opens this summer. It goes without saying the film has a lot riding on it, as the DC Universe franchise looks to get off the ground and Warner Bros. attempts to rebound from some high-profile box office bombs. Having an endearing leading man as the focal point of your film can go a long way in determining how well it lands with viewers. If moviegoers walk away from Superman believing Corenswet epitomizes the Man of Steel, the DC Universe should be in strong shape moving forward.