Why Sinners Should Win Best Picture

2025 has already been an incredible year for film, with many films already vying for Academy Award nominations. From sentimental love stories like Materialists or loud racing blockbusters like F1™: The Movie, there looks to be a lot of competition at this year’s awards show. Easily the biggest Oscar contender to come out in 2025 so far is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Coogler’s first venture into original storytelling is his magnum opus, combining deep thematics with a relentlessly entertaining vampire story in a manner that anyone can enjoy. Although horror films rarely receive recognition at the Academy Awards, this film is more than worthy of being acknowledged.

Not only should the film be nominated in a variety of categories, but it should easily win Best Picture. Its ability to transform the medium and entertain audiences makes it extremely deserving of the top award in film.

Sinners Is the Phenomenon That No One Saw Coming

Sinners had a lot of hype throughout its production, due to the star power of Black Panther and Creed duo Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, but the real buzz came right when the film was released. The love for Sinners was widespread, and this was reflected in its box office run. In its second weekend, the film experienced a 4.8% decrease from its opening weekend – a rare occurrence for a horror movie. This statistic not only represents the film’s strong acclaim but also provides a reason why the Academy should consider it for an Oscar.

Ryan Coogler has built an incredible resume of films, with movies like Judas and the Black Messiah scoring him an Oscar nomination for producing, and a songwriting nomination for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – and that’s not counting the numerous actors and crew members who have all gained major awards nominations and/or wins from working on Coogler projects. Sinners is arguably his best work yet. His deep passion for film is seen in every frame. Whether it’s the stunning and innovative 70mm cinematography or its awe-inspiring musical numbers, Ryan Coogler delivers an experience that is more than worthy of earning him an Oscar nomination.

Ludwig Göransson is arguably the best modern composer of his time, and his work on Sinners is strong evidence of that. The way he blends blues music with rock instrumentals makes for a one-of-a-kind experience. The music serves as a tempo, grounding the film with a rhythm that brings it to life. Göransson has already received two Oscar wins in the past decade, but his work on Sinners could potentially earn him a third, and it would be deeply deserved.

Sinners Is Unlike Any 2025 Movie Experience

The cinematography in Sinners not only brings the world to life in such an expansive manner, but also changed how films are shot. It was the first film ever to be shot using Ultra Panavision 70 and IMAX 65 cameras simultaneously; these cameras allow for a taller and broader view of the frame, creating the most beautiful images 2025 has to offer. The film also invented the halo rig, which involves surrounding an actor’s face with 10 to 12 cameras to capture facial movements. These technical achievements not only make Sinners a worthy Best Picture winner, but also make the film deserving of a win in the cinematography category.

Sinners also boasts one of the best ensembles of 2025, which is unlikely to change by the end of the year. Michael B. Jordan’s previous collaborations with Ryan Coogler have showcased his talents, but his work in Creed II expresses his range as an actor. His ability to convey two entirely different characters makes for a highly compelling performance worthy of Oscar consideration. But the surprise performances of the film come from Delroy Lindo and Miles Caton. Lindo brings an excellent sense of humor to the film while portraying his character’s tragedy with seamless ease. Caton is the heart of the film, with his powerful singing voice and emotionally driven performance bringing the film’s main themes to life. With this being the first year of the Best Casting category, I fully expected Sinners to be nominated.

The film is not just a well-made vampire flick, but a deeply resonant look at black oppression, freedom, and music. The film utilizes vampires as a metaphor for the harsh reality of the path to freedom, illustrating how it sometimes means being stripped of one’s humanity. It also uses music as a means for building culture and how it can bring generations of people together. The way the film tells its story feels singular to Ryan Coogler, but it manages to connect with all types of audiences. It’s hard to imagine there being a sharper or denser screenplay this year.

Jack O’Connell in “Sinners” / Warner Bros. Pictures

Sinners is exactly how Ryan Coogler describes it: a “full meal.” From an incredible ensemble to a powerful screenplay, the film hits every mark needed to be a great film. Although 2025 is only halfway done, it is hard to see any movie topping it as the best of the year. With numerous worthy technical elements, as well as its innovation to the industry, no other film is more deserving of winning the Best Picture prize than Sinners.

Sinners is available to rent on VOD and stream on Max on July 4th.