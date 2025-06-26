David Corenswet’s Superman Recreates Iconic All-Star Cover in New Poster Fan Art

A new fan-made poster for Superman portrays the DC Universe’s version of the character in the style of the acclaimed 2005 comic book series All-Star Superman, written by Grant Morrison with art by Frank Quitely and colors by Jamie Grant. Artist Giorgio Marangolo shared the creation on Instagram, showing David Corenswet as Superman mimicking the pose from the first cover of All-Star Superman. He sat perched on a cloud looking out over a city with a serene expression, and a sunset on the horizon. The biggest difference was the addition of Krypto seated beside him, looking just as relaxed. Superman writer and director James Gunn has said that he took inspiration from All-Star Superman in the creation of this movie, but this homage takes it to another level.

Superman hits theaters on Friday, July 11th, and in the meantime, many fans have been revisiting All-Star Superman in preparation. The book had 12 issues published between 2005 and 2008, and was part of a bold new approach to revamping Superman planned out by Morrison and several other creators. At the time, Morrison even said that the image on this cover was an integral part of their idea for this series. They said it was based on a chance encounter with a person dressed as Superman at San Diego Comic-Con, which gave Morrison an epiphany.

“He was perched with one knee drawn up, chin resting on his arms. He looked totally relaxed… and I suddenly realized this was how Superman would sit,” Morrison said in an interview with Newsarama at the time. “He wouldn’t puff out his chest or posture heroically, he would be totally chilled. If nothing can hurt you, you can afford to be cool. A man like Superman would never have to tense against the cold; never have to flinch in the face of a blow. He would be completely laid back, un-tense.”

Morrison, Quitely, and their colleagues hoped to create a more timeless Superman story without the need of contradicting all their predecessors. They hoped to make the story accessible to new readers and enticing to consistent readers as well. The book does not rehash Superman’s origin story, nor any other frequently-tread part of his life.

Still, All-Star Superman is a unique series and many fans are eager to see how exactly it has influenced Gunn’s Superman. To many, it seems like a strange introduction to the DCU, but that may be exactly the point. There are some obvious differences we can already see plainly in the trailer, such as the massive cast of characters, and we know that comic book movies rarely adapt a story from the comics as-is.

Superman hits theaters on July 11th. All-Star Superman is available now in print and digital formats.