Superman’s Krypto Becomes the Most Adorable Popcorn Bucket

Superman is set to soar into theaters next month, but as you might suspect, the Superman rollout has already begun in earnest. That includes a variety of exclusive collectibles at theaters, and we’ve already seen AMC and Regal spotlight their Superman offerings. Now it’s Cinemark’s turn, and they have just revealed the most adorable popcorn bucket yet. As you can see in the video below, the collectible features Krypto in all his adorable glory holding up a bag of popcorn, which also acts as the container for the popcorn you’re eating in the theater. It’s pretty perfect, though that’s not all Cinemark will have when you head to the theater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Staying with the Krypto theme, there’s also a dog bowl popcorn bucket, as well as a delightful Krypto plush. Krypto is also featured on one of the other three popcorn buckets, with Superman behind him in an art piece by Dan Mora, though the others feature different versions of Superman from the film. You can pick up a Superman plush as well as three different collector’s cups, though the last cup in the video is the coolest by far, as it features Kryptonian crystals all around it with a glowing blue hue.

Hot off the press! Here’s a look at the Superman collectibles coming soon to Cinemark 🙌💥 pic.twitter.com/oLXJKIevB1 — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) June 11, 2025

Over at AMC, their grand popcorn bucket is designed like a newspaper box from the Daily Planet, and is admittedly pretty great as well (H/T FantasyLandNews. There’s also a GRIPPR cup with mystery topper that is designed like Superman’s costume and even features a cape, and those who head into theaters can also pick up a collectible Superman comic book featuring Dan Mora’s art of Superman and Krypto.

Meanwhile, Regal is going all in with the collectibles, and their big popcorn bucket offering is the Heat Vision Popcorn Popper Bucket that has Superman breaking the glass of a giant popcorn popper with his heat vision. Regal is also all about Krypto, with a smaller popcorn bucket that features a delightfully cute version of the Superdog in a blue bowl.

There’s also the Kryptonian Collectible Combo, which includes a Superman-themed popcorn tin, a collectible cup, and toppers featuring Superman and Lex Luthor. You can also snag the High Flying Light Up Cup featuring Superman soaring through the sky, and then there will be an S-Shield plush pillow and a Krypto plushie as well.

Suffice it to say that if you’re looking for Superman merchandise when you head into the theater, you will absolutely have options, and all three chains have some wonderful offerings. DC and Warner Bros. Discovery are also going all out on the Superman merchandise in toy aisles, as right now you will find Superman toys from Spin Master, McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse, Funko, Fisher-Price, and more. You can find the official description for Superman below.

“Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11th.

Which popcorn bucket will you be picking up at the theater? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!