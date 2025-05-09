Superman Fans Are Getting Another Man Of Steel Release 1 Month Before James Gunn’s Reboot

Now is definitely a good time to be a fan of Superman, with James Gunn and Peter Safran dialling up the hype ahead of the DCU reboot’s release in July. And on top of entering DC’s Summer of Superman, it is a revolutionary time for Man Of Steel fans, as they’re about to get a new way to enjoy an iconic Superman story.

DC has announced that they are teaming up with world-renowned publisher Penguin Random House Audio to adapt one of Superman’s greatest stories, All-Star Superman, in a fully-cast audiobook format. This comic is an Eisner Award–winning graphic novel, and often considered the legendary Grant Morrison’s best work, which is about the highest praise a comic book can have.

What We Can Expect From DC’s All-Star Superman Audiobook

The audiobook is said to be a direct adaptation of All-Star Superman, so we can expect to see all of the gut-flipping action and heart-rending sacrifices that the book is known for. Its cast is packed to the brim with all kinds of talent, with Marc Thompson being the voice of Superman. Thompson is most known for his work as a voice actor in the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, which alone shows the awesome range he has and gets me excited to hear how he tackles the Man of Steel. The entire team that is leading the charge with this story is oozing with passion and love for the story, so we can rest easy that this classic tale is in capable and respectful hands.

Superman is the most enduring and important superhero ever, being the character who defined the word itself. All-Star Superman is called the definitive Superman story, and it’s impossible to argue with that given how the story portrays the endless font of hope and kindness Superman represents. The story has previously been adapted into an animated movie, but this audiobook promises to deliver the same beautiful story in an all new way to an all new audience.

Why This is So Exciting

Oftentimes comics are cited as a medium that is hard to get into, with good reason. To someone who doesn’t habitually follow new series and releases, trying to navigate characters who have several hundred issues under their belt is incredibly confusing. It’s even confusing for plenty of veteran fans, sometimes. However, by adapting this classic standalone story as an audiobook, it opens the door for a whole new section of people to experience its awesomeness without needing to face the anxiety comic books can provide.

This isn’t DC’s first foray into the audio format, with them currently running the podcast DC High Volume: Batman, which adapts the Caped Crusader’s most classic stories into the audiodrama medium. However, this is their first big step into audiobooks, which is a major step towards attracting a new audience, and it’s far from their only step in that direction. DC and Penguin Random House Audio have also stated that they will adapt four other as of yet announced classic DC stories. As these will be stories put to audio for the first time, it means that we could be getting classic tales from other heroes who deserve far more love than they get, such as Wonder Woman. It’s a great time to be a superhero fan, and I can’t wait to hear how the story is adapted.

The All-Star Superman audiobook releases on June 24, 2025.