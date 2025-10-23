David Fincher Almost Made a Star Wars Movie Set After The Rise of Skywalker (After Almost Directing Episodes 7 & 9)

David Fincher is one of the best filmmakers working today, but he probably isn’t the first name that comes to mind when drafting a list of potential Star Wars directors. Known for movies like Se7en, Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Social Network, his sensibilities seemingly don’t align with the traditional Star Wars tone. He tends to favor stories that explore the darker side of humanity, and his lone foray into franchise filmmaking — Alien 3 — was hampered by studio interference. However, Lucasfilm considered bringing in Fincher to direct Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker before J.J. Abrams landed those jobs. And now there are new details about a different Fincher Star Wars movie that never got off the ground.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed that Fincher had discussions with Lucasfilm about directing a new Star Wars movie set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. The story would have revolved around a character from the sequel trilogy, but it’s unknown which one specifically. The project fell apart because Lucasfilm denied Fincher’s request to have final cut on the film.

Could David Fincher Ever Direct a Star Wars Movie?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

This situation sounds reminiscent to Christopher Nolan’s failed attempts to direct a James Bond film when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were overseeing that franchise. Nolan never got a chance to helm a 007 adventure because Broccoli and Wilson didn’t want to give him final cut. The stances of both parties are understandable. Directors like Fincher and Nolan are very particular filmmakers who have a distinct style and unique approach to storytelling. They want to be in complete control of their projects. The studios prefer to have final cut because they’re in charge of managing an entire franchise, not just one movie. They have to make sure the project in question fits within their plans for the property, and they also want to make sure it’s something that will be an easy sell to the general public.

It is worth mentioning that Fincher has a history with Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy. In the 1980s, he worked as an assistant cameraman for Industrial Light & Magic, working on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom during that time. Decades later, Kennedy produced Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which earned a Best Picture nomination. Given that connection, it isn’t surprising that Lucasfilm was interested in at least talking to Fincher about collaborating during the sequel trilogy. Having worked with Fincher up close, Kennedy knows how talented he is, so it’ll be interesting to see if these discussions are ever revisited.

If Fincher is to make a trip to the galaxy far, far away, Lucasfilm would have to acquiesce final cut. It’s unlikely an auteur as meticulous as Fincher, who has made a career out of helming standalone films punctuated by his specific voice and style, would willingly give final cut to the studio. It’s not like Fincher is struggling to find work; right now, he’s busy with The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He remains an in-demand filmmaker and can pick his own projects, so he isn’t in a position where he needs Lucasfilm’s help to get his career back on track.

Earlier this year, Kennedy outlined a new strategy for Star Wars movies, one that seemingly favored standalone films that don’t have to be connected to everything that’s come before. She spoke about giving directors an opportunity to come in and tell the stories that interest them. If that’s Lucasfilm’s approach going forward, then there might be room for someone like Fincher to lend his talents to the franchise. Perhaps he could make a movie that takes place in an era far removed from the other Star Wars movies and TV shows, which would give him maximum creative freedom when developing the film. As Star Wars looks to make a big return to movies following an extended hiatus, being in league with a director as singular and gifted as Fincher would go a long way in exciting fans about the future.

