Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel Is Happening (But Tarantino Isn’t Directing)

A Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel is happening, but strangely, Quentin Tarantino won’t be directing it himself. Quentin Tarantino is one of the most respected movie directors in history having climbed the Hollywood ladder from small indie movies to huge blockbusters with all the biggest names in Hollywood. Tarantino’s movies are not only critical darlings, but are a smash hit with audiences thanks to star power, snappy dialogue, and engaging stories. Although many have tried to mimic Tarantino’s style, no one has come remotely close to actually pulling it off at his level. With that said, Tarantino’s big screen career is expected to be ending soon.

Quentin Tarantino has been dead set on a ten movie filmography and while technically that has happened, he counts both Kill Bill movies as one project. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth and he has previously described it as his last big epic with his last movie being more of an “epilogue”. With that said, no one really knows what Tarantino’s last movie will be. It was previously reported that he scrapped plans for a tentatively titled movie called The Movie Critic, which would’ve featured Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character, Cliff Booth, once more, but it seems like he wasn’t interested in that being his last outing… but that doesn’t mean it can never see the light of day.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 2 Starring Brad Pitt Reportedly in the Works at Netflix

As first reported by The Playlist and corroborated by sources like Jeff Sneider and Deadline, a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow-up is in the works at Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter claims it’s not technically a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “sequel”, but a “derivative” that takes inspiration from the original movie (whatever that means). Brad Pitt is expected to return as Cliff Booth who is likely the main character of this one, but he won’t be reteaming with Quentin Tarantino. Instead, Tarantino has sold the film’s script to Netflix for a reported $20 million price tag. He has entrusted Fight Club and Gone Girl director David Fincher to helm the untitled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel after Pitt asked Tarantino to consider letting someone else direct the script. According to THR, Tarantino asked who Pitt had in mind and the actor suggested Fincher.

According to reports, the plan is for production to begin as soon as this summer. If all goes according to plan, the movie could release next year, though don’t expect any kind of theatrical release. While some reports claim this story evolved out of Tarantino’s plans for The Movie Critic, it is not The Movie Critic. It’s something else entirely. To put it simply: this movie sounds like a mish-mash of a lot of things from Tarantino, but it’s totally original.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement is currently up in the air. Jeff Sneider claims that DiCaprio is in talks to return as Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s sequel, though there’s also a chance he goes to star in the Evel Knievel biopic from La La Land director Damien Chazelle. It seems like he will have to pick one or the other, but The Playlist, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline are reporting that his involvement in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s follow-up is uncertain and possibly totally unlikely. Given the talent backing this, it’s likely something Netflix is going to want to see get done, no matter what it takes. Given the first movie landed Brad Pitt his first Oscar, it’s possible a sequel could also get Netflix some much sought-after awards praise.

As for what’s next for the original Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director, Quentin Tarantino has suggested his next movie is still a ways away as he’s currently planning to do a play. Only time will tell what comes of his next feature film.