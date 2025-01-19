David Krumholtz Calls Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Casting “Mindblowing Privilege”

I, Tonya and Cruella director Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set for release on June 26 of next year. It will be the second film of James Gunn’s new DCU following this year’s Superman, in which Supergirl lead Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) will also have some screentime. The cast surrounding Alcock has gradually been growing the past month, most notably with Jason Momoa moving away from the DCEU’s Aquaman to now play the DCU’s Lobo. And now The Santa Clause, Sausage Party, and Harold & Kumar star David Krumholtz has been added to the list in a pivotal role.

Krumholtz is fresh off of Oppenheimer, and he’s joining the cast of Woman of Tomorrow as Kara Zor-El’s father, alongside fellow new addition Emily Beecham (1899) who will be playing her mother. Though it was initially unclear which of Kara’s parents Krumholtz and Beecham would be playing – human or Kryptonian – Krumholtz confirmed he is playing Zor-El, Kara’s biological, Kryptonian father.

What Did Krumholtz Say About His Newest Role?

Krumholtz posted to Instagram his enthusiasm for the newest addition to his filmography, first by relating to the fans. “I was that kid. Overflowing drawers full of comics…escaping into worlds unknown…imagining myself having powers that would benefit the greater good.”

He then went into a bit of detail regarding his personal feelings about becoming a part of Gunn’s rebooted DC universe. In his words: “Joining the DC Universe is a mind-blowing privilege. Representing the symbol of hope in Supergirl as Zor-El is a personal triumph. My gratitude overflowing now, like those drawers did….”

It’s always nice to see an actor show enthusiasm for their most recent project because it ultimately shines through in their performance and helps the project as a whole. When an actor is a fan of the material and has been all their life, that’s even better.

Krumholtz was most recently seen as the lead in the indie comedy Lousy Carter, co-starring other comedic vets such as Barry‘s Stephen Root, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Martin Starr, and Juno‘s Olivia Thirlby. Up next for the actor is director Scott Cooper’s hotly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, led by The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White. Krumholtz will play MCA Music Entertainment Group executive Al Teller.

And, while it will be a long wait for June 2026, fans only have to hold out another six months for the first DCU film. Time will tell if Gunn’s Superman is less divisive than 2013’s Man of Steel, but the safe money is on it being a crowd-pleaser. As for what’s out now, the DCU’s very first installment, the excellent Creature Commandos, is now streaming in its entirety on Max. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow recently started filming, so the ball is indeed rolling.