Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is getting up, up and away. Filming has begun on the next DC Studios film following summer’s Superman, which officially launches the DC Universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Milly Alcock (HBO’s House of the Dragon) is playing Kara Zor-El/Supergirl — the Krypton-born cousin of Kal-El/Superman (David Corenswet) — leading a cast that includes Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as the plain-raised alien girl Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the Kingsagent Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

The second DCU film is shooting at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., already home to Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and future site of the main hub for DC Studios starting in 2027. (While the Atlanta-based Superman shot in the United States, Gunn has confirmed most future DC projects will film in London.)

Productions shot on the state-of-the-art film and television studio’s soundstages include the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Barbie, and DC adaptations Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Pennyworth (2019), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Sandman (2022), The Batman (2022), The Flash (2023), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). The Batman 2 and HBO’s Harry Potter TV series are also scheduled to shoot at WBSL this year.

Gunn and Safran are producing Supergirl, which is directed by I, Tonya and Cruella‘s Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries), who is also scripting the Teen Titans movie for DC Studios, wrote the screenplay based on the eight-issue Woman of Tomorrow comic book run by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely.

The True Grit-inspired series sees the 21-year-old Supergirl — one of the last survivors of the planet Krypton — chaperone farm girl Ruthye on a galaxy-spanning journey for justice to track down her father’s killer: Krem of the Yellow Hills. And to avenge another of Krem’s victims, vulnerable and wounded while under a red sun: Superman’s beloved dog, Krypto. Over eight issues, Kara and Ruthye embark on a months-long quest as they battle bounty hunters, dinosaur-like alien beasts, and space dragons.

It’s a “much more hardcore” version of the F-bomb-dropping Supergirl, Gunn said when announcing the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters in 2023. “We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2026.