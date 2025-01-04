Jason Momoa Prepares for DCU Lobo Role in the Perfect Way

Jason Momoa will be entering the new DC Studios universe as a brand new character, trading in the royal title and trident of Aquaman for a biker vest and a Spacehog as he steps into the role of Lobo. The announcement understandably got people talking and excited to see what Momoa can do with the role, and as he revealed in a post on Instagram, he’s preparing for the role in just about the best way possible.

On Instagram, Momoa shared a video that with him sitting in front of a fire, and as he smoke a cigar the camera pulls back to reveal he is holding a script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The front page lists Ana Nogueira as the writer and also credits Tom King and Bilquis Evely with the originals story, but the finishing touch is the “For Lobo’s Eyes Only” written aross it.

As Momoa starts to open the script the video stops, but the photo that follows shows Momoa and Zoe Kravitz celebrating with the script in hand. Momoa posted the video and photo with the caption, “BOOM Day 3 of 2025 I AM LOBO #letsfraggingo aloha j” You can watch the video below.

Lobo has been a dream role for Jason Momoa for a while now, and now it’s finally happening. “I used to collect comics and I don’t do so much anymore, but [Lobo] was always my favorite. And I’ve always wanted to play Lobo,” Momoa told Fandango. “It’s pretty perfect. It’s the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It’s a f— yeah. That’s a guarantee. So you don’t have to worry about that.”

Now it’s actually happening, and it’s happening in one of the most anticipated projects in DC’s slate with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Lobo isn’t actually in the original story, but he fits in rather seamlessly. The story features a bounty hunter that’s sent after Supergirl by Krem, and while it’s not Lobo, it’s not a difficult switch to swap him in and allow this to either be a first meeting between him and Kara or a reunion after issues in the past.

Lobo has had a wild history with the Superman family, which came back up in a major way in the recent storyline House of Brainiac. That saw Brainiac reveal that Lobo was in fact not the last Czarnian as he initially thought, and now this army of Czarnian’s worked for Brainiac. Superman and Lobo would end up teaming up to take them down, though that had its own issues.

Now we’ll see Lobo and Supergirl meet on the big screen, which could end up with an eventual clash between Lobo and Superman, and it all begins in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Are you excited for Momoa playing Lobo?