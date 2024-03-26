Fantastic Four: David Krumholtz Details Why He Campaigned to Play The Thing

Actor David Krumholtz has been especially active on social media in the last few months, largely due to the promotional cycle for the various awards Oppenheimer celebrated, which resulted in him sharing his love of the Fantastic Four online and he even suggested he should play The Thing in Marvel Studios' planned reboot of the superhero team. As far as what inspired this specific request to take on the beloved character, Krumholtz reflected on how he grew up with a passion for Marvel and his overall interest in the high-tech process of bringing such a character to life in a blockbuster, though admitted he would be happy to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any capacity. Fans can next see Krumholtz in Lousy Carter, which hits theaters and Digital on March 29th.

"I grew up reading Marvel comics obsessively and they saved me. I think, for a lot of young people, you emulate superheroes, you wish you had those powers, you wish you were somehow able to save people," Krumholtz revealed to ComicBook.com. "I'm an empath so that felt good to me. I loved every aspect of it. When the MCU happened, the satisfaction in seeing the actual costumes and seeing what they could do and do it accurately and authentically, it was exactly my dream come true. When you read those comics, it's hard not to imagine them as films, and they did it. They did it really, really well. It was emotional, for me."

He continued, "I still very much want to be part of the MCU at some point. I have no qualms about ... It's not cool to say that right now. I don't care. To me, it's the coolest thing. The Thing just felt like a good fit, to some extent. I think Ebon Moss-Bachrach is gonna do an amazing job with that. A lot of it is motion-capture and voice stuff so I really wanted to try that and I've never done that before, so that was something that intrigued me big time. Just to be part of the team, I've always loved that character, but you never know. Something will come up, or not, I'll end up playing Ghost Rider's orthodontist."

Krumholtz previously confirmed that his posts resulted in him meeting with The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, but the actor has since expressed how he should instead play the villain Mole Man.

In Lousy Carter, David Krumholtz stars as a ne'er-do-well literature professor adrift on a soulless college campus who learns he only has six months to live. With the clock ticking, will he change his ways? Probably not. Auteur writer/director Bob Byington's slyly subversive comedy also features comedy all-stars Martin Starr, Olivia Thirlby, Jocelyn DeBoer, Macon Blair, and Stephen Root.

Lousy Carter hits theaters and Digital on March 29th.

What do you think of Krumholtz's remarks? Let us know in the comments!