David Krumholtz Reveals First Look at Bernard's Return in The Santa Clauses

David Krumholtz has unwrapped the first look at his return as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clauses. On Wednesday, it was reported that Krumholtz is reprising his role as the fan-favorite Head Elf for the first time since 2002's The Santa Clause 2. The Disney+ Original series reunites Bernard and Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), the soon-to-retire Santa Claus, nearly 30 years after Allen's toymaker became the new Santa in 1994's The Santa Clause. Krumholtz confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a brief video of "when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time." See it below.

"Couldn't be more proud to add another chapter to my 'The Santa Clause' career this fall in 'THE SANTA CLAUSES' on @disneyplus," Krumholtz announced. "I think you're going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!"

Krumholtz did not appear in 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which saw Curtis (Spencer Breslin) step into the pointy shoes of Head Elf. In a 2021 interview with Vulture, the actor said that old reports of a scheduling conflict with his show Numb3rs were "true, but somehow also untrue."

"Bernard was [originally] in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work," Krumholtz explained. "And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn't in good conscience do it. The third one, I've tried to watch. It's not the same. I think the first two are really special."

The Santa Clauses is set sometime after the events of The Escape Clause and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can't be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

Previously announced cast members include Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin, and Elizabeth Allen Dick, Allen's real-life daughter, as Sandra Calvin.

﻿House star Kal Penn will play Simon Choski — note the initials "S.C." — described as "a single father, ambitious game inventor and product developer whose visit to the North Pole makes a big impact on the direction of his life." Rupali Redd is playing Grace, Simon's "angelic daughter with a love for Santa and all things Christmas."

Jason Winer (Modern Family, Single Parents) will direct and executive produce the series for Disney's 20th Television, reuniting Allen with his Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as showrunner.

The Santa Clauses is expected to stream later this year on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.