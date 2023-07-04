DC Fan Art Sees David Corenswet, Jensen Ackles and Adria Arjona as DCU Trinity

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are about to reboot the DC Universe after the release of The Flash, and fans are excited to see the future of their favorite characters. Gunn will be writing and directing the next Superman movie, which has officially cast David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the titular hero and Lois Lane. Now fans want to know who will be playing Batman and Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe. One of the names that keeps popping up for Batman has to be Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), and an artist believes they found the perfect choice for Wonder Woman with Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that imagines how Corenswet, Arjona, and Ackles could look as the DCU's Trinity. In the fan art, all of the actors get modern reimaginings of their classic costumes, and it looks pretty great.

Jensen Ackles on Possibly Playing DCU Batman

Fans have been saying that Ackles would be a great choice to play Batman in the DCU, and it seems that the actor has heard the rumblings. While at a recent fan convention, Ackles commented on possibly playing the Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold.

"Uh, I don't know. Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you," Ackles revealed. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I wanna do it? Yes. Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something. Look, right now nobody's talking about anything. There's a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I'm good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up."

What is the Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?



DC Studios previously dropped their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

