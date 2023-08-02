DC's Blue Beetle Merchandise Now in Theaters

"Scurry" up, DC fans: Blue Beetle merchandise is hitting movie theaters. Warner Bros. on Tuesday released advance tickets for the new DC movie opening exclusively in theaters on August 18th — but you don't have to wait until then to get your hands on Blue Beetle movie-themed merch. Cinemark Theatres has announced that collectible items inspired by the movie — including a Blue Beetle popcorn bucket — are "now available at select theaters while supplies last." The new Blue Beetle movie merch highlights Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) and his high-tech armored suit powered by an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab (voiced by Becky G).

The Cinemark-exclusive Blue Beetle popcorn container modeled after Blue Beetle's bug ship, which features the movie insignia and lanyard, is priced $25 without popcorn and $30 with a side of medium popcorn. Also available is the tin Blue Beetle popcorn bucket ($16), cup ($7), a figural buddy cup ($15), and plush ($12).

The official synopsis for Blue Beetle: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Maridueña leads a cast that includes Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; and Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord. Blue Beetle also stars Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, CEO of Kord Industries.

"The New 52 was a big inspiration, as far as the suit goes and other aspects of the story," director Angel Manuel Soto said when revealing the Blue Beetle trailer in April. "But we took a lot from bits and pieces. There's a lot of great stuff in all the different runs. We were like, 'Man, how do you choose one? Do we have to choose one? No. Let's do whatever the hell we want with it and just have fun and create something awesome. Create something really interesting that takes the greatest hits, even from the Injustice 2 game.' We really deep dive on it."

DC's Blue Beetle opens only in theaters August 18th.