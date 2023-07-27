Blue Beetle's New Merchandise Collection Features Funko Pops, McFarlane Toys, Build-A-Bear, and More
Blue Beetle is getting ready to soar into theaters, and fans who have been hoping to have more Blue Beetle merchandise to add to their collections are going to be over the moon with the upcoming wave of new options. DC has pulled the curtain back on its new Blue Beetle merchandise rollout, and whether you're looking for fun collectibles to display, costumes to deck out in for Halloween, or toys to recreate the film's action-packed battles, they've got you covered. You can check out new items from Funko, Spin Master, Build-A-Bear, McFarlane, Trends International, DC Shop, and more on the next slide, and the new collection features everything from Pops and action figures to shirts, hats, and pins.
Funko has a bevy of new Blue Beetle items to add to your Pop collection, as well as their Vinyl Soda series. While we knew what DC Multiverse was doing with Blue Beetle, McFarlane also has a new 12" Resin Statue (from DC Direct) and a Carapax Mega Figure up for pre-order. You can then deck out your Build-A-Bear in a Blue Beetle costume or become Blue Beetle with a mask or costume. Pins, Mugs, posters, and even coffee are also part of the new collection, and you can check them all out on the next slide.
Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. You can find the official description below.
"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.
As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."
Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18th.
Will you be picking up any of the new Blue Beetle releases? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Blue Beetle and DC with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!
Bioworld
Blue Beetle Bioworld T-Shirts – $17.96 – Order here
Comfort and coolness featuring your favorite superhero-Blue Beetle! Update your graphic T-shirt collection with this Two-Pack of Men's Tees. Crafted in breathable cotton, these men's short sleeve T-shirts are highlighted by colorful front prints. Perfect for casual outings or an at-home style-pair these tees with your favorite jeans, joggers or shorts for a laid-back look!
Build-A-Bear
Blue Beetle Build-A-Bear Costume – $22.00 – Available November 30th at Build-A-Bear Locations
Comics on Coffee
Comics on Coffee Blue Beetle Horchata – $14.99 – Order here
The ultimate team-up! Comics On Coffee & DC have joined forces to make your mornings more exciting and action packed with great tasting coffee!
This Blue Beetle Horchata Flavored Coffee is an excellent cup of coffee that will leave your taste buds begging for one more cup! Absolutely no bitter aftertaste, with sweet tastes of cinnamon, and vanilla. You don't need a scarab or a weaponized suit of armor to know this coffee is out of this world!
Rubie's Costumes
Rubie's Blue Beetle Costumes – Pre-Order here
Adult Blue Beetle Costume – Price: $17.97 – $25.00
Kids Blue Beetle Costumes – Price: $17.97 – $25.00prevnext
Scarab Magnetic Pin Salesone
Blue Beetle 3D Magnetic Pin GameStop Exclusive – $65.00 – Available Now
The Blue Beetle: the name refers to an actual-albeit fictional- blue beetle, a number of superheroes, and various properties they are featured in. The latest Blue Beetle offering is the 14th DCEU film! In honor of the film's release, we present this Gamestop exclusive and officially licensed Blue Beetle Scarab magnetic pin! At an impressive 12cm (4.72") tall, this is perfect to wear as a bold fashion statement or cosplay centerpiece, or displayed in the collector's quality box. This is a GameStop limited Edition Exclusive of 8,000. Each is individually numbered with matching Certificate of Authenticity. Get your Blue Beatle Collector box before they are all gone!
Funko Pops
Blue Beetle Funko Pop Collection – Pre-Order details
Discovering a mysterious scarab has given Pop! Jaime Reyes™ the ability to turn into the super hero Blue Beetle™, and now he's looking to master his newfound abilities in your Blue Beetle™ collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall.
McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Toys Selection – Pre-Order Here
Blue Beetle 12 Resin Statue – DC Direct – $249.99
Carapax Mega Figure – McFarlane – $39.99
Spin Master Figures
Spin Master Figures – Pre-Order Here
Battle Mode Blue Beetle, Hero Mode Blue Beetle, and Carapax 12" Figures
Blue Beetle, Battle Mode Blue Beetle, and Carapax 4" Inch Figures
DC Shop Apparel
Blue Beetle T-Shirts – $25.00 each – Pre-Order here
Exclusive Blue Beetle Scarab Hat – $45.00 – Pre-Order here
DC Shop Morphing Mug
Blue Beetle Alien Biotech Hero Morphing Mug – $24.99 – Order here
This 11 oz. ceramic heat-sensitive mug appears to be as dark as Carapax's intentions, but adding hot liquid reveals a vivid image of the alien biotech hero, Blue Beetle, on both sides.
Blue Beetle Posters
Blue Beetle Posters – $21.68 – Order here
This Trends DC Comics Movie Blue Beetle – Lightning Wall Poster uses high-resolution artwork and is printed on PhotoArt Gloss Poster Paper which enhances colors with a high-quality look and feel
HIGH QUALITY ART PRINT is ready-to-frame or can be hung on the wall using poster mounts, clips, push pins, or thumb tacks
MADE IN THE USA and OFFICIALLY LICENSED
PERFECT SIZE for any room; poster is 22.375" x 34"
EASILY DECORATE any space to create the perfect decor for a party, bedroom, bathroom, kids room, living room, office, dorm, and more