Blue Beetle's New Merchandise Collection Features Funko Pops, McFarlane Toys, Build-A-Bear, and More

Blue Beetle is getting ready to soar into theaters, and fans who have been hoping to have more Blue Beetle merchandise to add to their collections are going to be over the moon with the upcoming wave of new options. DC has pulled the curtain back on its new Blue Beetle merchandise rollout, and whether you're looking for fun collectibles to display, costumes to deck out in for Halloween, or toys to recreate the film's action-packed battles, they've got you covered. You can check out new items from Funko, Spin Master, Build-A-Bear, McFarlane, Trends International, DC Shop, and more on the next slide, and the new collection features everything from Pops and action figures to shirts, hats, and pins.

Funko has a bevy of new Blue Beetle items to add to your Pop collection, as well as their Vinyl Soda series. While we knew what DC Multiverse was doing with Blue Beetle, McFarlane also has a new 12" Resin Statue (from DC Direct) and a Carapax Mega Figure up for pre-order. You can then deck out your Build-A-Bear in a Blue Beetle costume or become Blue Beetle with a mask or costume. Pins, Mugs, posters, and even coffee are also part of the new collection, and you can check them all out on the next slide.

Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. You can find the official description below.

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18th.

