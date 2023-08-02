Blue Beetle Reveals IMAX Poster & Tickets On Sale

Blue Beetle got a fresh IMAX poster and announced that tickets are on-sale now. Xolo Maridueña is the DC Comics hero in his first live-action adventure on the big screen. Angel Manuel Soto is steering the ship from behind the camera. One of the most impactful shots of Blue Beetle from the trailers is here in the IMAX poster as the newly powered hero looks down on Earth after his new powers shoot him into the stratosphere. Fans of the character are hoping for good turnout when Blue Beetle gets rolling this month.

IMAX viewers can look forward to an experience that was filmed with IMAX in mind. Blue Beetle has 70 minutes of IMAX exclusive Expanded Aspect Ration footage. In addition to that, the DC Comics movie was shot with IMAX digital cameras. There are also select sequences that will allow for 26% more picture in this special format. Blue Beetle gets its big debut in theaters on August 18. Check out the new poster for yourself down below!

Blue Beetle Creative Team Hoping For A Trilogy

Everybody behind Blue Beetle is hoping that this is just the beginning for Jaime Reyes as James Gunn begins his stint as DC Universe decision-maker. Total Film spoke to the director and his star nearly two months ago about the future of Blue Beetle. They both seemed hopeful for a bright future in the DC Studios era with Gunn leading the charge.

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto mused. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," Soto clarified. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

Blue Beetle Banking on Heart Carrying The Movie

The emotions at play are key in Blue Beetle. Both Angel Manuel Soto and Xolo Maridueña pride themselves on the links between Jaime Reyes and his family. MovieMaker spoke with the duo before the strikes. The director, in particular, wanted to hammer home that Blue Beetle's family wasn't helpless bystanders. They love the kid and wanted to protect him from danger.

"Without having superpowers, the family goes to every length to protect their kid," Soto told the outlet. "The love of Jaime's family helps him finish his journey and his arc." Maridueña quickly adds, "Really, it is the love that you have for your family that trumps all."

Elsewhere in that cover story, the director decided to go into more detail. "Love is a heroic act, in its own way," Soto would add. "I love that I saw myself in all of the characters, but it's also what my family feels like," his star mused. "I think that really is a testament of Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer's writing."

What Is Blue Beetle's Movie About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

