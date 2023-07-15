DC's Blue Beetle Star Reveals James Gunn's Reaction to the Movie

DC Studio is set to release their next film in theaters with the upcoming live-action adaptation of Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle features a cast that includes Xolo Maridueña as the Jamie Reyes version of the character and a lot of other familiar faces, like legendary comedian George Lopez. It was recently revealed that Blue Beetle will transition into the new universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been developing, and as expected, Gunn has already seen the film. Maridueña recently spoke with Total Film (via Games Radar), and he revealed not only that Gunn has seen Blue Beetle but also the filmmaker's reaction.

"I just remember James Gunn has this really excited energy to him all the time," Maridueña told the magazine. "But them coming into this position of the movie already being made, and then being like, 'All right [mimes rifling through a filing cabinet as if rummaging through the movie], let's see what we have here' – it was very rewarding for them to actually respond well to it and enjoy it. They had their notes here and there story-wise, but I think, in capturing the essence of Jaime and the Reyes family, [they] think we did a really great job."

What is Blue Beetle's Synopsis?

This is how DC Studios describes Blue Beetle: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The Blue Beetle cast also features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle arrives in theaters on August 18th!

What do you think about Xolo Maridueña's comments? Are you excited to see Blue Beetle? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!