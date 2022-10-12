DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock

Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink, designed a new piece of fan art that shows McLaughlin as Static Shock. In the fan art we get to see how the Stranger Things star could look in the characters iconic costume, which you can check out below. McLaughlin recently put his hat in the ring to play the character during a recent Q&A saying that he would love to get the role.

"What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film," McLaughlin revealed . "I would love to play Static Shock honestly… I would want to do something like a superhero, or even something… it doesn't matter. I'm really open to being any character. I feel like I can play anybody honestly. It really -- I feel like how I pick my films is really what speaks to me. Also, I'm also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. Not soon, but soon. But yeah, it really doesn't matter actually. It's just whatever like project speaks to me and my creativity."

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

