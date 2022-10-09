Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin "Would Love to Play" Static Shock in DC Movie

Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. There was a Static Shock film in development with Michael B. Jordan producing, but it's unsure if it'll move forward under the new leadership. There's always a ton of actors throwing their name in the ring to join a superhero film, and now a new actor has revealed that he wants to play Static Shock for DC Films. Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has announced that he'd like to play the electrifying hero in his solo film.

"What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film," McLaughlin said during a recent Q&A (via CBR). "I would love to play Static Shock honestly… I would want to do something like a superhero, or even something… it doesn't matter. I'm really open to being any character. I feel like I can play anybody honestly. It really -- I feel like how I pick my films is really what speaks to me. Also, I'm also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. Not soon, but soon. But yeah, it really doesn't matter actually. It's just whatever like project speaks to me and my creativity."

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

