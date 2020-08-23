DC FanDome: Fans Are Guessing Taika Waititi's Role in The Suicide Squad

Yesterday saw the long-awaited first glimpse of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome, and we finally learned who all of the stars are playing in the movie. Well... almost. There was one notable name from the long cast list that was missing: Taika Waititi. Waititi is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, and he's also done some notable voice work. He voices Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and just earned an Emmy nomination for voicing IG-11 in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Waititi's history with voice acting is leading many people to believe he's voicing King Shark in The Suicide Squad.

While Steve Agee was revealed to be playing King Shark in the panel, the actor confirmed on social media that he's the "on-set reference," which means we still don't know who is voicing the character. While most people assume that's the role going to Waititi, some fans have other guesses. You can check out the tweets below...