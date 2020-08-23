DC FanDome: Fans Are Guessing Taika Waititi's Role in The Suicide Squad
Yesterday saw the long-awaited first glimpse of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome, and we finally learned who all of the stars are playing in the movie. Well... almost. There was one notable name from the long cast list that was missing: Taika Waititi. Waititi is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, and he's also done some notable voice work. He voices Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and just earned an Emmy nomination for voicing IG-11 in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Waititi's history with voice acting is leading many people to believe he's voicing King Shark in The Suicide Squad.
While Steve Agee was revealed to be playing King Shark in the panel, the actor confirmed on social media that he's the "on-set reference," which means we still don't know who is voicing the character. While most people assume that's the role going to Waititi, some fans have other guesses. You can check out the tweets below...
"Convinced"
Ok now I’m convinced that Taika Waititi is voicing King Shark & I’m already laughing my ass off. 😂#TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome https://t.co/TxUQBNQ619— Jay ✊🏼😷 (@_champagnepepe) August 22, 2020
Maybe Starro?
Who else is thinking that Starro the Conquerer is who Taika Waititi is voicing in #TheSuicideSquad?— DEJ | #BlackLivesMatter (@DawsonEJoyce) August 22, 2020
More King Shark Guesses
Guys.@TaikaWaititi wasn't there.
Agee is the body for King Shark, but presumably not the voice.......
IS TAIKA THE VOICE OF KING SHARK????????#TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/p6Hv9A2JuN— Tyler (@TylersNewGroove) August 22, 2020
It's What the People Want
if Taika Waititi ISN’T the voice of King Shark in #TheSuicideSquad i’m gonna be SO SAD #DCFanDome— madisen ✪ BLM (@mads_stxn) August 22, 2020
Seriously, Though
I know Steve Agee was the on-set King Shark, but I hope @TaikaWaititi is playing him. A man can dream... #TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/7Diog0M2nV— variantaidan (@variantaidan) August 22, 2020
"Can Only Assume"
Steve Agee was described as the "on-set King Shark", right? I can only assume Taika Waititi is doing the voice.
And if so... *squee* #TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/SntMPJeFNe— Tom Beasley (@TomJBeasley) August 22, 2020
Sean Gunn Vibes
James Gunn referred to Steve Agee as the "on set" #KingShark in #TheSuicideSquad (like Sean Gunn is the on set Rocket in the MCU). Did Gunn mention the voice of King Shark? I'm guessing that's Taika Waititi. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/LSybidEU66— Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) August 22, 2020
There Aren't Many Other Guesses
So who else is imagining Taika Waititi as the voice of King Shark? I am and I love it! 😉 #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/G1JIVgfbYi— The Real Zubes (@therealzubes) August 22, 2020
The Return of Kalmaku?
#TheSuicideSquad Taika Waititi is either Starro or Kalmaku from Green Lantern.— Jonathan Eilbeck (@JonathanEilbeck) August 22, 2020
We Like This Idea, Though
Calling it now, Taika Waititi is the villain for #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/cnsTudTz42— Casey Brogan (@BaseyCrogan) August 22, 2020
Just Tell Us, James!
Ok, Suicide Squad looks freaking AMAZING! I'm still curious who @TaikaWaititi will be playing though. #SuicideSquad #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/BSUavETdhT— Nick Smyth (@NickSmyth7) August 22, 2020
Who do you think Taika Waititi is playing in The Suicide Squad? Do you agree with all the King Shark guesses or do you think it's someone else? Tell us in the comments!prev
