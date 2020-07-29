Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Taika Waititi Reacts to Emmy Nominations

✖

Yesterday, the nominations for the Emmy Awards were announced and Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian scored a whopping 15 nominations, including one for Best Drama. The series is up for other various awards such as Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Cinematography, and more. However, one of the most exciting nominations on the list is Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Taika Waititi's portrayal of IG-11. Yesterday, Waititi took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

"The entire planet is buzzing about me being nominated for my robotic acting. Guys, there are other nominees outside of the coveted Voice-over Character category. Ugh, it can't be all about me ALL OF THE TIME," Waititi joked. The actor/director also paid tribute to his fellow nominees, saying, "Some people's acting skillz are so powerful that they don't even need to use their face! #Emmys2020" You can check out the tweets below:

The entire planet is buzzing about me being nominated for my robotic acting. Guys, there are other nominees outside of the coveted Voice-over Character category. Ugh, it can't be all about me ALL OF THE TIME! https://t.co/wo9om8Bd2j — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

Some people's acting skillz are so powerful that they don't even need to use their face! #Emmys2020 https://t.co/OjT7Fb0RZ4 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

The Mandalorian isn't the only Waititi series to get recognized by the Television Academy. What We Do in the Shadows, the show based on the film directed by Waititi, received a nomination for Best Comedy Series. "The idea that never dies," Waititi tweeted. "Congrats to everyone who decided to drag this joke-turned-movie into the world of television. Especially to @AJemaineClement who I tricked into doing it in the first place. Suckaaaa!" You can view the tweet below:

The idea that never dies. Congrats to everyone who decided to drag this joke-turned-movie into the world of television. Especially to @AJemaineClement who I tricked into doing it in the first place. Suckaaaa! https://t.co/jvVRGD2ULH — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

The Mandalorian is going up against Better Call Saul, Ozark, Stranger Things, Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, and Killing Eve. What We Do in the Shadows will be competing against Dead to Me, Insecure, Schitt's Creek, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Good Place.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+, and you can watch the first two seasons of What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.