DC Fans Just Nailed the Perfect Casting for a Cult Superhero We Need on Screen

If there is one thing that comic book movie fans love to do, it is fan casting. There are several fan favorite actors who often find themselves in fan casting for characters who haven’t yet appeared in a movie. The DC fandom had huge ideas for Jason Momoa to play Lobo once James Gunn took over the DC Universe, and that ended up being exactly what happened with Supergirl. There were also several DC fans who wanted to see Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern after his animated voice work. While they didn’t get him as Hal Jordan, they got something even better with his over-the-top performance as Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern in Superman.

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After Nicolas Cage delivered an amazing performance as The Spider in the Marvel Prime Video series Spider-Noir, there is now a call for him to play a DC superhero, and it is perfect. DCU Alert posted on X that they believe that “Nicolas Cage as The Question would be PEAK.”

Nicholas Cage as The Question would be PEAK 🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NGpJqjB10M — DCU Alert (@DCUAlert) June 5, 2026

Nicolas Cage Could Be a Perfect Question

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Nicolas Cage was shockingly good as The Spider. There was no doubt he would bring everything he could to the role when he got it, but actors at his age are not usually cast in superhero roles that require action. While that is what stunt doubles are for, it was still Cage who delivered the acting that really sold him as Ben Reilly in this Prime Video Spider-Noir series. Now, with Cage delivering a spectacular performance as The Spider, there is a question about whether he could bring this noir-style detective work to the DCU.

The Question has been a few different characters in comics, but he has mostly been Vic Sage, a vigilante protector who is an investigative reporter in his civilian identity. As a vigilante, he wears a mask to disguise his face, a mask that constantly moves. His entire purpose in life was to find philosophical meaning, but over time, he became a conspiracy theorist who more often than not realized that the conspiracies were true. During the year-long 52 storyline, he played a big role when he developed lung cancer and passed the role on to Renee Montoya. In the Rebirth era, Vic was back as the Question again.

The Question shares a lot in common with a character like Ben Reilly from Spider-Noir, and with the mask on his face, and Nicolas Cage still able to play younger than his actual age, he could be a perfect Question for the DCU. The Question does some fighting, but he is mostly someone who investigates things, and when he does fight, it is down and dirty. That could also fit someone like Cage perfectly. While some X users didn’t like the choice, and a few wanted more no-name actors in roles, having someone like Cage come in could really help push the Question into a prominent role that his cult-classic status deserves.

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