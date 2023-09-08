DC Launches Batman 1989 Live 35th Anniversary Concert Tour

There have been several beloved interpretations of Batman on the big screen, and the 1989 Batman film is certainly towards the top of that list. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film, TCG Entertainment has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC to bring the blockbuster Batman film to a symphony hall near you. Batman is the latest addition to DC's in Concert series, and the tour will begin in Los Angeles in January of 2024 before moving to 13 more stops in cities like Washington DC, San Antonio, Portland, and more. It will close out its run in Paris and London, and you can find the full tour date list below.

Those who attend the concert will see the film projected onto a larger-than-life screen as Danny Elfman's musical score is performed by the live orchestra, all accompanied by spectacular stage lighting over the course of two hours. Guests are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC superhero, and there will be post-event autograph opportunities and themed merchandise to add to your Batman collections. Batman from DC in Concert will be rated PG-13.

(Photo: TCG)

"Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 'Batman' and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film's 35th anniversary," said Stephen Cook, President, TCG Entertainment. "We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event."

(Photo: TCG)

Fans can visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com for ticket information, and you can find the tour schedule for DC in Concert's Batman below. These are one-night showings only, but more dates are expected to be announced.

1/13/24 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theater

1/19/23 Washington, DC Warner Theater

1/20/24 Tampa, FL Straz Center

1/21/24 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

1/27/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theater

2/2/24 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center

2/3/24 Conway, AR Reynolds Hall

2/24/24 Flint, MI Whiting Auditorium

3/2/24 Newark, NJ NJPAC

3/9/23 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Hall

3/30/24 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

4/27/24 Kansas City, MO Kansas City Music Hall

5/24/23 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex France

5/26/24 London, UK Barbican Center

Batman was released on June 23rd, 1989, and quickly became a phenomenon. Batman was the top-grossing film of the year and has become a DC classic in the years since. Michael Keaton's performance as Batman, Tim Burton's creative and moody world, and Elfman's classic score have all contributed to the film's continued popularity. This was Elfman's first collaboration with Burton, and the score was even nominated for a Grammy.

The 'Batman' concert is presented by MGP Live in select cities and is part of 'DC In Concert,' a global touring film concert series featuring a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from fan-favorite blockbuster films starring DC Super Heroes. Pre-sale code sign-up starts today (September 8th) and will last through September 13th, which is when pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 AM local time. General tickets will be available to purchase on September 15th starting at 10 AM local time.

