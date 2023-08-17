DC Reveals Sequels to Batman '89 and Superman '78 (Exclusive)

DC will continue to explore two of its most popular iterations of Batman and Superman, and we've got your exclusive first look at both projects! Today DC announced sequels to Batman '89 and Superman '78, which will be titled Batman '89: Echoes #1 and Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1. Batman '89: Echoes reunites Batman '89 screenwriter Sam Hamm with artist Joe Quinones, while Superman '78: The Metal Curtain brings back writer Robert Venditti and new series artist Gavin Guidry. You can find your first look at both series starting on the next slide.

Echoes picks up after Harvey Dent's war against Gotham, and Batman has completely disappeared. That causes the citizens of Gotham to take on the crime of the city themselves, and as the injured start to stack up, everyone is wondering what happened to the Dark Knight. Over in The Metal Curtain, Superman is settling into his life on Earth, but what he doesn't know is that a piece of his home might landed somewhere else on Earth. You can find the full solicitations for both series below.

BATMAN '89: ECHOES #1

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

1:50 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Blank sketch variant

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts! After Harvey Dent's crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace. In his place, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone's mind is the same: Where is Batman? Sam Hamm, screenwriter of the 1989 Batman movie, and Joe Quinones reunite for another tale in Gotham!

SUPERMAN '78: THE METAL CURTAIN #1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant cover by WILFREDO TORRES

1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

1:50 variant cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Blank sketch variant

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and came to settle in a small town in Kansas. But what else came with him, and what if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by their own power! Robert Venditti returns to the Man of Steel with new artist Gavin Guidry!

Are you excited for Echoes and The Metal Curtain? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all thing comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!