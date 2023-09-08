Batman: Mask of the Phantasm: Bruce Timm Reveals His Favorite Scene (Exclusive)

One of the most beloved DC movies of all time is getting a 4K Ultra HD rerelease — and we have an exclusive look at what that will entail. On Tuesday, September 12th, Warner Bros Discovery Home Entertainment will be releasing a newly-remastered version of 1993's Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. The new edition of the fan-favorite film will include a number of bonus features and additional content, as well as a high-quality version of the film itself. In anticipation of that release, ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive clip from Mask of the Phantasm, which shows director Bruce Timm reflecting on the film and his most "Bruce Timm" scene.

The new version of Mask of the Phantasm will include an all-new featurette titled "Kevin Conroy: I Am The Knight", which looks back on the legacy of Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for 30 years in film, television, video games and more prior to his passing in 2022. It will also include a bonus episode of Justice League: Unlimited, in which Phantasm makes a cameo appearance.

What Is Batman: Mask of the Phantasm About?

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm opens with the city's most feared gangsters being systematically eliminated, and assumed blame falling on the Caped Crusader. But prowling the Gotham night is a shadowy new villain, the Phantasm, a sinister figure with some link to Batman's past. Can the Dark Knight elude the police, capture the Phantasm and clear his own name? Unmasking the Phantasm is just one of the twists in this dazzling animated feature, which provides new revelations about Batman's past, his archrival the Joker, and Batman's most grueling battle ever – the choice between his love for a beautiful woman and his vow to be the defender of right.

In addition to Conroy, the voice cast of Mask of the Phantasm includes Dana Delany (Desperate Housewives, China Beach) as Bruce Wayne's love interest, Andrea Beaumont, Mark Hamill (Star Warsfranchise) as the Joker, Stacy Keach (Nebraska, Prison Break, Mike Hammer) as Phantasm/Carl Beaumont, Abe Vigoda (Barney Miller, The Godfather) as Salvatore Valestra, Efrem Zimbalist Jr. (The F.B.I.) as Alfred, Hart Bochner (Die Hard) as Arthur Reeves, Bob Hastings (McHale's Navy, The Poseidon Adventure) as Commissioner Gordon, Robert Costanzo (Forget Paris, City Slickers) as Detective Bullock, Dick Miller (Gremlins, The Terminator) as Chuckie Sol, and John P. Ryan (The Right Stuff) as Buzz Bronski. Additional voices included Pat Musick, Marilu Henner, Neil Ross, Ed Gilbert, Jeff Bennett, Jane Downs, Vernee Watson, Charles Howerton, Thom Pinto and Peter Renaday.

Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm directed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm from a screenplay by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Martin Pasko and Michael Reaves, based on a story by Burnett.

As mentioned above, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will be available in 4K Ultra HD beginning Tuesday, September 12th.