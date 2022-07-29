The Justice League Gets Punny DC Super-Pets Posters

Some pets look like their owners. If you're the Justice League, your pets have super powers. DC's bravest and boldest superheroes assemble in super-punny posters for DC League of Super-Pets, the animated movie un-leashing the Man of Steel's dog Krypto (Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson) and a pack of super-shelter pets to save the Justice League from Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) and scheming guinea pig Lulu (Kate McKinnon). Below, see the new posters featuring Superman (John Krasinski), Batman (Keanu Reeves), Wonder Woman (Jameela Jamil), The Flash (John Early), Aquaman (Jemaine Clement), Cyborg (Daveed Diggs), Green Lantern (Dascha Polanco), and their ally Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde).

In Super-Pets, Krypto the Superdog joins forces with the Tailhuggers gang: Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), Batman's dog and shelter pack leader; Merton the Turtle (Natasha Lyonne), the super-speedster turtle; size-shifting potbellied pig PB (Vanessa Bayer), who idolizes Amazonian superheroine Wonder Woman; and electrokinetic scaredy squirrel Chip (Diego Luna), who finds the willpower to power up.

See the Justice League Super-Pets posters in the gallery below.

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat — but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," director and co-writer Jared Stern told EW about the threat facing the Justice League. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) directs the animated movie from Warner Animation Group (Scoob!, Space Jam: A New Legacy), DC Entertainment, and Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions (Shazam!). DC League of Super-Pets is playing only in theaters on July 29.