The Rock Reveals New DC League of Super Pets Posters

The Rock just revealed some new DC League of Super Pets posters. The animated film approaches and Dwayne Johnson might be its biggest driving force. Reuniting with Kevin Hart is just an added bonus. Also along for the ride are Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon and prospective Marvel star John Krasinski. Taking a break from Russian Doll is Natasha Lyone and Diego Luna joins the pet life from a galaxy far, far away. It's not uncommon for these family features to be stacked with talent. But, this cast is absolutely bananas. Check out the posters down below for yourself!

Jared Stern, the director and screenwriter on Super-Pets, told EW that one big bad unites the characters on their journey. "I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern explained. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

Previously, the star told his fans about the trailer. "Stand back JUSTICE LEAGUE…we got this! Our NEW @DCSuperPets trailer!" Johnson posted. "@SevenBucksProd & @WBPictures welcome you & your families back to theaters with an EPICALLY FUN experience The real badasses have entered THE DC UNIVERSE! #DCSuperPets IN THEATERS 7/29!"

Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

Will you end up seeing Super-Pets? Let us know down in the comments!