DC League of Super-Pets: See Animated Versions of the Justice League

The animal sidekicks of the Justice League are un-leashed in DC League of Super-Pets, but the new animated movie won’t be without the world’s finest superheroes. Warner Animation Group’s Super-Pets teams Krypto the Superdog (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart) with a pack of superpowered shelter pets, uniting to save the Justice Leaguers from Lex Luthor (Marc Maron): PB the Pig (Vanessa Bayer), Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna), and Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne).

New promotional images surfaced online show the animated Justice League as they appear in DC League of Super-Pets: Superman (John Krasinski), Batman (Keanu Reeves), Wonder Woman, the Jessica Cruz Green Lantern, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash.

Warner Bros. Pictures has yet to officially reveal the voices behind the ‘toon Justice League, but the announced Super-Pets cast includes Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog 2), and Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk).

In the new movie from director Jared Stern (writer, The Lego Batman Movie), Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

“I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat — but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets,” Stern told EW after a November trailer revealed the re-imagined Justice League. “I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.’”

DC League of Super-Pets is playing only in theaters July 29.