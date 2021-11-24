DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Gives a Major Justice League Member a Makeover

The Justice League has some four-legged competition in the form of the DC League of Super-Pets. The animated movie starring Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s best friend Krypto dropped its first official trailer today, introducing fans to super pets such as Kevin Hart’s Ace the Hound and others. Viewers also get their first look at DC League of Super-Pets’ Justice League, who come together to stop Lex Luthor’s latest evil scheme. However, the trailer reveals DC League of Super-Pets gives one member of the Justice League a physical makeover.

Around the 1:05 mark of the trailer, we witness Wonder Woman and Batman charging into battle when an energy beam shoots out of Lex Luthor’s tower. Also representing the Justice League are Cyborg and Green Lantern. Both heroes look pretty much the same as they normally do, though instead of having a bald head, Cyborg is sporting a very fashionable afro hairstyle. It’s also worth noting that instead of Hal Jordan or John Stewart representing the Green Lantern Corp, this appears to be one of the newer Lanterns, Jessica Cruz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cyborg has traditionally been associated with the Teen Titans in the comics, but the New 52 promoted Cyborg to a founding member of the Justice League. This carried over to the big screen, with Ray Fisher portraying the hero in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans of Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! can enjoy Cyborg’s comedic antics alongside Beast Boy, and Joivan Wade also portrays Cyborg on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol.

Joining Johnson and Hart in the full DC League of Super-Pets cast are John Krasinski as Clark Kent/Superman, Natasha Lyonne as The Flash’s turtle Merton, Vanessa Bayer as Wonder Woman’s pig PB, and Diego Luna as the Green Lantern squirrel Chip. The film also stars Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, as well as Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, and Jameela Jamil in undisclosed roles.

Director and screenwriter Jared Stern talked to EW about the type of threat that brings the Super-Pets together. “I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets,” Stern said. “I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.’”

What do you think of Cyborg’s new look for DC League of Super-Pets? Let us know down in the comments below!