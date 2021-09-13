Marc Maron returns to the DC universe as the voice of supervillain mastermind Lex Luthor in League of Super-Pets. The Netflix’s GLOW actor, who played Gene Ufland opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro in the R-rated Batman villain origin story Joker, joins a cast that includes Dwayne Johnson (DC’s Black Adam) as Krypto the Superdog and Kevin Hart (The Secret Life of Pets) as Ace the Bat-Hound. In June, star and producer Johnson revealed a star-studded cast of voices from Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), John Krasinski (The Office), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Diego Luna (Star Wars: Andor), Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Resurrections).

“I just did a voiceover, I’m doing two animated movies, they’re both coming out next year,” Maron revealed on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast. “I play Lex Luthor in Super-Pets and there’s a lot of people, there’s big stars in that one… It’s exciting.”

Maron voices Mr. Snake in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, also starring Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Craig Robinson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Awkwafina (Marvel’s Shang-Chi), and Maron’s Joker co-star Zazie Beetz.

Jared Stern (writer, The Lego Batman Movie) Sam Levine (Nickelodeon’s Robot and Monster) direct from a script by Stern and John Whittington (The Lego Ninjago Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2). Johnson produces via his Seven Bucks Productions with partners Dany Garcia (Shazam!, Black Adam) and Hiram Garcia (Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Netflix’s Red Notice).

DC League of Super-Pets plot details and other character appearances are under wraps for now. Johnson said in a June Instagram post that the announced cast is voicing a “league of two and four-legged heroes and villains” to “bring you and your families superhero & supervillain fun around the world.”

In the classic DC Comics, the Legion of Super-Pets has featured super-powered pet heroes like Supergirl’s Streaky the Supercat, the Krypton-hailing Beppo the Super-Monkey, Wonder Woman’s kangaroo sidekick Jumpa, and Aquaman’s pet octopus Topo.

DC will reveal “new content” from Super-Pets when the virtual event DC FanDome returns for 2021 on October 16. Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group will open DC League of Super-Pets on May 20, 2022.