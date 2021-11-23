DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Released

Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, the upcoming, animated DC superhero movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog. The film will feature an odd pairing as Superman and Lex Luthor: facing off against Marc Maron’s scheming Luthor will be a Last Son of Krypton voiced by The Office star John Krasinski. Sharing a still from the movie yesterday, Krasinski revealed what his Superman will look like…and in the trailer, we get to see him (and Krypto, Ace, and a bunch of other Super-Pets) in action.

Certainly not all of the Super-Pets in this movie are going to be familiar to fans. There are some originals, and some fun twists on existing characters. There’s also a hilariously strange animation that feels like it owes some of its DNA to Ice Age‘s Scrat, or at least The Suicide Squad‘s Weasel.

You can see the trailer below.

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1463190617740038152?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While the Super-Pets getting their own feature film may seem strange, the movie has an absolutely stacked cast providing the voices for its characters. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is starring in the film as Krypto the Superdog, the canine pal of one Superman. Kevin Hart, Johnson’s friend and frequent collaborator, will be voicing Batman’s four-legged friend, Ace the Bat-Hound.

The cast of DC League of Super-Pets also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern. Johnson and Stern produce alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller all serve as executive procucers.

Super-Pets was originally supposed to be released in theaters earlier this year. However, the film got shuffled back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as did so many others over the last couple of years. After initially being scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, DC League of Super-Pets was pushed back to May 20, 2022. The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all slated for release in 2022 as well.

What do you think of the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets? Will you be checking out the movie next year?