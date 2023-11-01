DCEU Movies Are Coming to Netflix in December

With November starting and fans scrambling to figure out which streaming service now has their favorite movie or TV show, Netflix is getting a jump on next month already. The streaming giant announced via social media that numerous "DC Extended Universe" movies are coming to Netflix on December 1, including the first DC projects directed by both Zack Snyder (Man of Steel) and James Gunn (The Suicide Squad).

Netflix will bring Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad to the platform next month. It's unlikely they will be exclusive to the platform, with several DC movies having already turned up Prime Video and other non-Max streaming services but remaining on Max as well.

The movies represent more than half of the DC movies created during the time when Zack Snyder was a credited producer, but they're missing some key installments. Aquaman, the highest-grossing DCEU movie, isn't there, and neither is The Flash or Zack Snyder's Justice League. Both Shazam! movies are also absent, as is Black Adam.

Blue Beetle, with a lead character who will return in the new DC Universe from producers James Gunn and Peter Safran, is also not there...but that movie just came out on Blu-ray yesterday, so it's hard to imagine Warners wanting to give up their exclusivity window this soon.

As you might expect Snyder's hardcore fans are annoyed that the loathed theatrical cut of Justice League is going out to such a wide audience.

DC Films launched with Man of Steel, and never really caught up to Marvel, which was dominating the film industry at the time. When Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice failed to break the $1 billion mark, Warner Bros. clearly started to panic, began interfering with the movies, and the result was an unmitigated disaster.

Some blame goes to filmmakers and concepts that weren't connecting with audiences, but a lot should go to Warners' failed attempts at management, which reportedly created contentious, insecure sets and resulted in at least two major movies -- Suicide Squad and Justice League -- being taken away from their directors and sliced up by the studio, then released in a form that guaranteed poor reception from fans and critics. After Snyder left Justice League, the writing was on the wall, but it took about another 5 years before Warners would officially put this version of the DC Universe out to multiversal pasture and announce a Superman reboot, due in theaters in 2025.