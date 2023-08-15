10 DCEU Teases That Went Nowhere

The past decade of DC films have been nothing short of a fascinating case study. Beginning with 2013's Man of Steel and stretching through the forthcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the landscape of quasi-connected movies has become known as the DC Extended Universe. While the saga has helped introduce a number of viewers to some of DC's iconic characters, it has been filled with some frustrating or baffling moments. With a new era on the horizon under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which is expected to "reset" a lot of the franchise's continuity, there are still a number of DCEU storylines that have yet to be resolved. From Man of Steel all the way through to this year's The Flash, here are ten of the franchise's teases that haven't come to fruition.

Carol Ferris (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Man of Steel introduced audiences to Carrie Farris (Christina Wren), an Air Force officer who becomes the right-hand woman to Clavin Swanwick (Henry Lennix). Eagle-eyed fans immediately caught Carrie's name as a play on comic character Carol Ferris. In DC lore, Carol is a businesswoman tied to the Ferris Aircraft corporation, on-again-off-again love interest of Hal Jordan / Green Lantern, and accidental antihero in Star Sapphire. Despite appearing in or being referenced in three DCEU projects, Farris never even remotely got close to her kinda-sorta comic namesake — in part because the franchise only sparingly got to touch on the lore of the Green Lantern Corps to begin with.

Injustice League (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Another major tease from both cuts of Justice League could be found towards the very end, as Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) arranges a meeting with Slade Wilson / Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) to take down the newly-formed alliance of heroes. No matter which version of the film you regard to be canon, the tease of their alliance — and of Deathstroke targeting Batman — did not come to fruition. It might've in Affleck's The Batman movie, or even in a solo Deathstroke movie, but alas.