DC's Cancelled Projects Reportedly Ruffles Feathers Among Hollywood Creators

Just when you thought Warner Bros. Discovery would be out of the spotlight for the plethora of DC Comics news there's always another hammer waiting to be dropped. Last night, it was revealed that DC Studios would not be moving forward with their plans for Wonder Woman 3 and that Patty Jenkins has officially exited the sequel. Another part of the report revealed Henry Cavill shot a cameo for The Flash movie, but that may be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. A new report from Deadline also reveals that all of the reportedly canceled projects have pissed off some of the people behind the scenes of said projects.

"This is creating a riot," An insider told Deadline about the silence they've received from DC. "And it's a horrible optic. This business is based on relationships."

"These franchises which already make a lot of money, why stop them? How can a studio that's bearing so much debt afford to start from scratch? There are scripts and actors' schedules to be figured out." The insider revealed to the trade.

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

