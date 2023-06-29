DCU Fan Art Imagines Nicholas Hoult as Batman After Losing Superman: Legacy Role

DC Studios is moving pretty quickly with their plans to reboot the universe after the release of The Flash, and they have already found their next Man of Steel and Lois Lane. They have also revealed that Andy Muschietti (The Flash) will be helming their in-universe Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, and fans couldn't be any more excited for what's next. David Corenswet beat out a long list of names to play Superman in Superman: Legacy, but one of the names he beat has been beaten in the DC movie race before: Nicholas Hoult. Hoult was previously up to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman but lost out on the role to Robert Pattinson. Now that he's lost out on playing the DC Universe's Superman, fans have been thinking that the actor could actually play Batman in the new universe. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle Clements.Ink created a new concept that shows how Hoult could look as Batman in the DCU. In the fan art, Hoult gets a pretty traditional Batman costume that opts for the classic gray and black color scheme from the comics. While casting for The Brave and the Bold is more than likely far away, Hoult is pretty tight with Warner Bros., so we will probably hear his name come up again.

You can check out the fan art below.

Nicholas Hoult Praises Robert Pattinson's Batman

Even though Hoult has lost out more than once on a major DC role, it seems that he actually loved Pattinson's portrayal of Batman. During a previous interview with GQ España, the actor praised Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight.

"Of course," Hoult said in a recent interview when he was asked if he wanted to Star in The Batman. "I'm sure if you ask most people, they'll tell you they'd want to portray that role. I think Matt Reeves' ideas were fantastic and he made a brilliant movie. And I also think that Rob [Pattinson] did an amazing job with the character, and I loved seeing him in it. So I don't think I would have done as good a job as him, ultimately. I don't think I could have fit as well into the world that Matt created as Rob did."

"When they tell you for the first time that it's not you, it's painful, but then you have to accept it as normality," Hoult proceeded. "I think that's probably a strength of mine as an actor as well. I can accept that they didn't cast me pretty well and when I see the chosen actor doing a great job, and I enjoy it, and it's good, I'm like, 'oh yeah, they made the right choice. They knew what they were doing.' So it's not like I'm sitting there like, 'Oh, I'm not going to watch it now.' It's a good movie and Rob is brilliant in it."

