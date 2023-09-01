DCU Fan Art Imagines Meg Donnelly as Supergirl

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been developing many movies and series that include Creature Commandos, Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn had already begun working on Creature Commandos and casting Superman: Legacy before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. It was also revealed that Andy Muschietti would be helming The Brave and the Bold, but nothing has been revealed about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. If Supergirl is recast in the DCU, one artist thinks Meg Donnelly (Zombies) would be a good choice for the Girl of Steel.

Meg Donnelly Supergirl Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics created a new design that shows how Donnelly could look as Supergirl in the DCU. In the fan art, Donnelly gets the characters classic look with a comic accurate costume. While we don't know who will be playing the character in the DCU, the actress could be a pretty good choice. You can check out the fan art below.

Supergirl Most Recently Appeared in The Flash Movie

Sasha Calle, who played Supergirl in The Flash, recently spoke on her hopes of playing the character in James Gunn's DCU and in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her," Calle revealed. "We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure."

What is featured on the DC Universe Slate?

Back when Gunn and Safran revealed there massive DC Studios slate, it was filled with a bunch of projects that included Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

