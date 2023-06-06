DC Studios is getting ready to release what is expected to be a game-changing experience with The Flash, and nobody knows exactly what to expect out of the film. It has already been revealed that The Flash will reboot the DC Universe to make way for James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming film slate, and the new co-CEOs have already revealed what direction they're going in. One of the first films that will start off the reboot will be the Gunn-helmed Superman: Legacy, and one of the final films that they announced was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is being adapted from the graphic novel by Tom King. The Flash will also introduce us to a new Supergirl (Sasha Calle), but there has been no word on whether the actress will remain in the role and headline Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Calle revealed that she hopes to continue playing the role and also revealed her love for the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book.

"I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her," Calle revealed. "We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure."

The Flash's Sasha Calle Talks Meeting Gal Gadot

"Well, look, I really want to talk about Gal [Gadot]. I watched Wonder Woman in 2017, and I cut a picture of her and put her on my vision board," Calle recently told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "She was doing stunts. And I just remember, like, God, I was just so inspired by her, and when I met her, I was just like, 'I saw your movie, and because of you, because of the representation, right? Representation of a woman being a superhero on screen. Like, I knew that I had to do that.' And I was like, 'Here I am in front of you.' Like it's a wild expression, and Gal is like, so sweet, so loving, so caring, so supportive. I really like her, look up to her, and admire her, and she is just so sweet. I never fangirl, but I was literally like, 'Um, you're not going to not; it's Wonder Woman. You're not going to fan either?'"

What is the Official Synopsis for The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

