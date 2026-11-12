DCU Lex Luthor Star Nicholas Hoult Breaks Silence on James Gunn’s Exit From Studio

Numerous collaborators of James Gunn’s have spoken out since his dismissal as co-head of DC Studios, from Chris Pratt to Frank Grillo. Just like when Gunn was initially fired from Marvel over the unearthing of tasteless Twitter jokes, all his former cast members seem in full support — unsurprising, really, given how often he keeps working with a lot of the same people, and has that loyalty to them. The latest to chime in is Nicholas Hoult, who played Lex Luthor in Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.

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Speaking with the Associated Press, he said: “James is one of my favourite collaborators. He’s an incredible creative, and he and Peter (Safran) are like wonderful friends of mine as well, so I’m really proud of what we created with the first Superman movie. I’m so excited for people to see Man of Tomorrow as well because I think we’ve made something really special, so I’m looking forward to that.” By Superman standards of kindness, that’s a very new punk-rock statement. Check out the whole statement below:

Nicholas Hoult Was the Best-Cast Movie Version of Lex Luthor

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

Though fans can debate which Superman movie is the best, the casting of Hoult and the way his character was written and directed nailed a comic-style Lex better than any prior film. Richard Donner’s 1978 film and its sequels went for a real-world take, and tailored the character to star Gene Hackman, who played him as a sociopathic real estate speculator. Kevin Spacey in Superman Returns appeared to be a halfway transition point between Hackman’s take and a more comics-oriented version.

Zack Snyder went with a more Alexander Luthor-inspired take, with Jesse Eisenberg playing a much younger iteration akin to Mark Zuckerberg. Hoult played the version most common to current comics, as a psychotic billionaire jealous of Superman’s power. In Man of Tomorrow, it appears he may nod towards a more Silver Age take, as he dons the green and purple armor similar to his old Super Powers action figure.

With the fate of current DC continuity uncertain, Hoult’s future as Lex Luthor may rest on the reception for Man of Tomorrow. If it’s a huge hit, Warner Bros. would be well-advised to make a third Superman movie, though of course there’s no guarantee Lex would be in every one. Indeed, he probably shouldn’t be — Superman movies over the years have over-relied on him as the big bad to the point of excluding almost all others besides General Zod. If, on the other hand, David Ellison , the studio puts itself in the unenviable position of having to cast someone who will inevitably be directly compared to Hoult. Whatever the case, knowing James Gunn, one thing is more certain: Gunn and Hoult will work together again, as the director does with everyone he likes.

Do you want Nicholas Hoult to remain in the Lex Luthor role? How do you rate him relative to other movie Luthors? Baldly go into comments below and let us know.