DCU Star Breaks Silence on James Gunn & Peter Safran’s Departure, “Two of the Most Loyal Guys”

The news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are out of the DCU as of next month shocked fans when it was revealed earlier this week, and in the time since, many comments have come in, including this supportive message from a significant DCU star. This shakeup comes after months of speculation regarding Gunn’s role, especially in light of the Paramount merger, but it had previously seemed like the DCU would continue under Gunn’s direction. Now, various additional details have been shared, from Gunn’s apparent Justice League plans to a timeline that suggests the news for Gunn and Safran was quite sudden and more.

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Now, yet anther voice has entered the larger conversation, this one belonging to DCU star Frank Grillo, who has played Rick Flag Sr. in Superman, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos and will appear as the character again in Man of Tomorrow next year. While not all messages have been quite as positive in the days that have followed this massive shakeup, Grillo’s message for Gunn and Safran was fully supportive, including calling them “Two of the most loyal guys.” Check out more of Grillo’s comments below.

Grillo’s Message About Gunn and Safran Was Overwhelmingly Positive

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Seemingly tackling some of the negative chatter head on, Grillo said in his recently posted video on Instagram, among other things, “I feel like now that the dust has settled a bit and every jerkoff with an Instagram handle has an opinion, I just wanted to publicly thank two of the finest men that I’ve met in this business in Peter Safran and James Gunn, two of the most loyal guys, two of the most passionate and loving and creative human beings that I’ve had the pleasure and the honor of getting to work with.” Grillo additionally said that he had “an amazing experience” working with the duo, calling it “a gift,” and tagged Safran and Gunn in the caption of his Instagram post, writing, “Thank you for what has been [an] incredibly creative and fun journey brothers. Excited to see what we’re doing next as you’ll never ever rid yourselves of me. Love you both immensely. Thank you.”

Grillo’s post is a great example of how mixed the response to this DC leadership change news has been and suggests that there will continue to be fallout for some time. While not every star has taken to social media to share such a message, it feels almost inevitable that many other stars share Grillo’s sentiments. It will likely be months (if not even longer) of seeing what this major change is really going to mean for the DCU franchise and how these movies and shows will move forward. Already, there have been hints that , but beyond that, many things feel like a complete question mark.

Are you worried about the change in leadership within the DCU or are you excited to see where the franchise goes? Share your thoughts down below.