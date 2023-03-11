Deadpool 2: Actress Reveals They Brought Fake Gun to Failed Marvel Audition

While Suki Waterhouse might be best known for her roles in Daisy Jones & The Six, Detective Pikachu, and The Divergent Series: Insurgent, it turns out that she was briefly in talks to join the Marvel universe. In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Waterhouse revealed that she actually auditioned to play Neena Thurman / Domino in 2018's Deadpool 2, a role that ultimately went to actress Zazie Beetz. As Waterhouse revealed, in one of the "couple auditions" she had for Deadpool 2, she actually brought a fake gun to set, which unintentionally caused some problems.

"I think I did Domino, and I remember I went back for a callback for that and I bought a fake gun with me because I had to put it up to someone's head," Waterhouse revealed. "And then my bag got searched on the lot of the studio and they took it away, which really threw me off!"

"Whenever you get a callback and you can go in and be in the room," Waterhouse added. "That's just unbelievable in itself. If you're almost there or if you get the callback, then it's coming. It's always difficult when someone says, 'What do you want to do next? What's the dream role?' It's like, we're at the mercy of so many things."

Will Domino return in Deadpool 3?

While recently speaking to ComicBook.com about her role in Hulu's History of the World Part II, Beetz could not say whether or not she's involved in Marvel Studios' upcoming Deadpool 3. Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"Unfortunately, I plead the fifth," Beetz explained. "I'm sorry."

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

