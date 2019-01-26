‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Supergirl’ and More Nominated for GLAAD Media Awards

Earlier today, GLAAD announced the nominees for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which are given to various movies, series, and artists for “outstanding representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives.” This year, you’ll be happy to see some of your favorite movies and shows on the list.

Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians, Superstore) announced the list of nominees, which include Supergirl, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2, She-Ra, Steven Universe, any many more.

Overall, there are 151 nominees in 27 categories. Deadpool 2 is up for Outstanding Film (Wide Release) and is competing against Crazy Rich Asians, Blockers, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Love, Simon. The Ryan Reynolds‘ led comic book movie is one of the first in the genre to include a queer couple, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, who audiences immediately fell in love with.

The Outstanding Drama Series category has lots of options, but we’re extremely happy to see Supergirl on the list. In addition to its long-time inclusion of LGBTQ characters, the series made history last year by casting TV’s first transgender superhero. For the GLAAD Awards, the series is up against Billions, Black Lightening, Grey’s Anatomy, The Handmaid’s Tale, Instinct, Pose, Shadowhunters, Star, and Wynonna Earp.

Some of our other favorites to make the list of nominees include AHS: Apocalypse, which is up for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series. Steven Universe and She-Ra will be battling it out for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming, which also features Adventure Time as a nominee.

This year’s awards will also include a brand new category: Outstanding Video Game. The nominees in this first-time category include Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset, Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and The Sims Mobile.

We’re also invested in the outcome of the Outstanding Comic Book Award, which features ten nominees, including Rainbow Rowell’s Runaways, Magdalene Visaggio’s Oh S#!t It’s Kim & Kim, Sina Grace’s Iceman, and Marguerite Bennett & K. Perkins’ Batwoman.

To see the complete list of nominees click here.

