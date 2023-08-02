Deadpool 3 Fan Art Highlights Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds Bromance

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios have been working hand in hand with each other to develop the upcoming third Deadpool movie, and it's also being produced by the actor's Maximum Effort production arm, which is a first for the studio. Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 after he did his swan song in Logan, but don't worry, this might be a different version of the character. Not much is known about Deadpool 3, but it was revealed earlier today that Emma Corrin (The Crown) would be playing a villain in the film, and it is still unclear which character the actress will play. We recently got our first look at Jackman in his comic-accurate Wolverine getup, and that spawned a bunch of fan art, including this one.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new design that shows both Jackman's Wolverine and Reynolds' Deadpool on an X-Men-branded motorcycle flying in the air. In the fan art, Jackman's Wolverine is wearing his newly revealed costume and smoking a cigar while Deadpool is shooting at something or someone. You can check out the fan art below.

Who will show up in Deadpool 3?

Other than Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool 3 will bring back franchise alumni Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. New to the cast of the third Deadpool movie are Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Emma Corrin (The Crown) in currently unknown roles. Jennifer Garner, who played Elektra in 2003's Daredevil, is also set to return for the first time since her 2005 Fox self titled film. Ben Affleck is also rumored to return as Daredevil / Matt Murdock in the threequel, hinting that the film could be a sendoff for the old Fox universe of films that includes 2005's Fantastic Four and the long-running X-Men saga.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Wolverine as we learn them!

What do you think about the Deadpool 3 fan art? Are you excited to see both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the movie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!